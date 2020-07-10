Unity Township officials approved a Kennametal Inc. tax appeal assessment agreement at Thursday’s supervisors meeting.
The agreement involves the township, Kennametal and Greater Latrobe School District.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the agreement reduced Kennametal’s fair market value for tax purposes to $18 million for 2019 and ‘20.
“We reached an agreement to change it to $18.5 million for 2021 to avoid the filing of another appeal and the costs attendant thereto,” Falatovich added.
Kennametal’s appeal covered tax years 2016-20.
Under the agreement, Kennametal withdrew their appeals for tax years 2016, ‘17 and ‘18, Falatovich says.
“This allowed the taxing bodies to avoid paying any refund,” the solicitor added.
Falatovich noted that the original fair market value for tax purposes for 2020 was a little over $24 million.
“Generally, the reduction in the fair market value to $18 million would cause the taxing entities to make a refund to the taxpayer,” Falatovich said in an email to the Bulletin. “However, Kennametal agreed to not require a refund of any portion of the taxes it paid in 2019 or 2020, but instead took the savings in credits against future years taxes. This permits the taxing entities to plan accordingly and not dip into their coffers to reimburse the taxpayer.”
According to Falatovich, Kennametal filed a tax assessment appeal several years ago to “reduce the overall fair market value of their property and the assessed value.”
Officials indicated that Kennametal wanted its tax assessment lowered to $10 million, dating back to 2016.
Greater Latrobe School District solicitor Ned Nakles worked with Falatovich to secure the agreement.
“The overall effect on the township is fairly minimal,” Falatovich said. “The school district, if Kennametal had prevailed in the litigation, would have been required to refund several hundred thousands of dollars to Kennametal.”
Officials were pleased with the township and school district’s solicitors for reaching an agreement with Kennametal.
Supervisors also approved a supply-only bid to Pittsburgh-based Tresco Paving to provide the township’s asphalt in 2020 at $52 a ton for 9.5 millimeter grade.
Tresco Paving, the lowest bidder, offered $4 cheaper per ton than the competing bidder — a savings of almost $20,000, according to supervisor Mike O’Barto.
Supervisors approved a pay estimate to Derry Construction for $446,640.83 for the 2020 hot mix paving program — though that estimate should come in “significantly lower,” according to township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc.
In other business, supervisors approved:
- A pay estimate of $5,285.80 to Bob Biter Electrical for work on the township’s public works building;
- A pay estimate of $33,645.11 to JLD Construction for bathroom renovations at the township’s municipal building;
- A change order of $514.29 to JLD Construction for three extra days of renting temporary bathroom facilities.
Supervisors also approved the following finalized site plans:
- A 7,500 square-foot secure housing unit at Adelphoi Village, located along Village Way near Route 981. The building will include new day rooms, sleeping rooms, visitor rooms, offices, a control room, classrooms, dining/living room, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms.;
- For Ageless Enterprises, LLC to build a 465 square-foot gun shop within an existing structure along Route 30 East, across from Lazor Furniture;
- For David Tomko to repurpose a building at 457 Frye Farm Road for a retail business. Tomko said plans are to eventually sell coffee and baked goods, in addition to furniture that is new, locally-made or repurposed.
- For a proposed GetGo convenience store/gas station at the intersection of Route 30 East and Giffin Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.