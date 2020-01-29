Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling took the last step in its planned move into a new facility near Pleasant Unity, as the Unity Township Supervisors approved a final site plan for the property at a special meeting Tuesday.
“It’s been a long process,” Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe said of the nonprofit’s relocation plans. “This is a major hurdle we’re finally over.”
Tuesday’s site plan approval includes a landscaping modification for the planting of evergreen trees that exceed the township’s maximum height of 15 feet for border plantings. The trees are being planted to address concerns of a nearby property owner, Keefe noted.
“The neighbor to the rear of the property, their house sits higher up,” she said. “Fifteen-foot trees would not block their view.”
Aside from planting trees, Westmoreland Cleanways plans to remove overgrown vegetation at the new site, an eight-acre property across from the Unity Township Municipal Authority building on Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road.
For nearly six years, Westmoreland Cleanways was based at Innovative Park, located off Route 30 East near Beatty Crossroads. Jan. 17 marked the last day for operations and acceptance of recyclable materials at that site.
Somerset County-based JVS Environmental, which has partnered with Westmoreland Cleanways to process collected recyclable electronics, is purchasing the property near Pleasant Unity for the new facility from Innovative Supply Company Inc.
Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe said the planned move will provide more than 18,000 square feet of additional warehouse space.
The hope is for Westmoreland Cleanways to move into the new facility by mid-February, Keefe said. At their meeting Jan. 9, the supervisors voted to table site plan approval after a neighboring resident expressed since-addressed concerns related to odor and the burning of Styrofoam. The township planning commission recommended approval of the site plan earlier this month.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich noted that the new recycling center may operate as a nonconforming use since metal recycling had previously been conducted at the site.
The new site, which Westmoreland Cleanways will lease from JVS, includes seven buildings, some of which are interconnected. Keefe said the new location will have a larger drive-thru drop-off area for residents. The site, which is currently vacant, previously served as a metal recycling business.
Keefe said Westmoreland Cleanways will accept the same materials — such as televisions, glass bottles, scrap metal, tires, fluorescent bulbs, cardboard, paper and more — at the new facility.
While items can no longer be dropped off at the Innovative Park site, Westmoreland Cleanways’ business office there will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
For more details, call 724-879-4020 or visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org/
In other business, the supervisors:
- Conducted a public hearing following Tuesday’s special meeting to hear additional proposed township zoning ordinance amendments, along with a request from James Mickinak to vacate an alley located on Second Avenue. Falatovich said the supervisors could consider the zoning changes at their February or March meetings. Several residents at Tuesday’s hearing requested that supervisors explore increasing the space permitted between existing homes and windmills potentially placed at adjacent properties;
- Approved a marginal level of service waiver request with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) after a traffic impact study indicated traffic from the site of the proposed GetGo store along Route 30 East will cause a slight backup, Falatovich said. He said the study noted that the store will add an additional 1-second delay for traffic coming onto Route 30, which would decrease the intersection’s grade from a low-level A to a high-level B;
- Voted to advertise for bids on the township’s Gradall XL 3100 V excavator.
