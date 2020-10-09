While Unity Township’s property tax rebate program has provided relief to qualifying seniors for the past seven years, one township supervisor is hoping to take things a step further.
At Thursday’s supervisors meeting, supervisor Mike O’Barto said officials should explore the possibility of removing all township property tax requirements for residents age 65 and up.
“Seniors have been paying taxes their whole lives and I would like to see us look into, when you hit age 65, you don’t pay property taxes anymore,” he said.
O’Barto noted that 319 eligible seniors received rebate checks this year as part of the program, which has been in place since 2013. That total is down from the previous two years, he noted; supervisors chairman John Mylant suggested the dip in rebate recipients may be tied to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Senior rebate qualifications include one or more people in the household 65 or older, full-time township residency of five years or more, no tax delinquencies and low-income guidelines set by Westmoreland County.
Senior citizens who qualify still pay the township’s 2-mill fire tax to help fund the township’s eight volunteer fire departments.
“No, it’s not the biggest tax that our seniors or any residents are paying right now — that would be the school tax — but it is in place,” O’Barto said of the senior tax rebate. “And as far as I understand, it’s the only (senior) rebate program in western Pennsylvania. But I don’t think we should be done yet.”
O’Barto is unsure what percentage of the township’s population is age 65 and older, but said officials could have residents fill out a short form and return it to the township office to get a clearer picture.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said he will look at the municipality’s options as it pertains to removing certain age groups, such as seniors, from paying township property taxes. If the township is able to do so, O’Barto suggested that it may potentially expand home ownership requirements for seniors from five years to 10 or 20 years.
Currently, O’Barto said income eligibility requirements for the senior citizen rebate aligns with United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements.
“If I get my way, there won’t be any income guidelines,” he said, adding that any loss in tax revenue would be worth the trade-off to help local seniors. “... All these politicians talk about it around election time and then forget about it the next few years ... I think you have to start somewhere, and let’s just take another step forward.”
In other business, Falatovich provided some additional details for next month’s public hearing to discuss an ordinance which prohibits raising backyard chickens on residential properties smaller than two acres.
Falatovich said it is doubtful — given fall temperatures and the time of day — that the Nov. 10 planning commission hearing would be conducted outdoors, as was a special meeting held in August. He said it’s likely that people planning to provide testimony at the hearing will be “rotated in and out” of the room in keep compliance with coronavirus-related guidelines.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns, residents of Lawson Heights, received a notice of violation in July regarding the 20 chickens they raise on their property. They are appealing their violation with the township’s zoning hearing board, seeking a variance to keep their chickens.
Residents who raise chickens have 20 days to get rid of the birds or potentially face a $300 daily fine if they choose not to appeal.
Jeff Kuhns and about 10 others attended this week’s planning commission meeting hoping to discuss the ordinance, but the board did not take comment since a hearing wasn’t publicly advertised.
The township’s zoning hearing board heard two hours of testimony on Sept. 22, but testimony was temporarily put on hold when Falatovich was forced to leave to tend to a family emergency. The hearing is slated to continue during the board’s next scheduled meeting on Oct. 27.
Falatovich explained Tuesday that the zoning hearing board’s decision in the Kuhnses’ case is separate from planning commission’s potential to modify the existing ordinance.
Jeff Kuhns said following Tuesday’s meeting that he believes the variance issue and potential ordinance change are intertwined, while Kristin Kuhns objected Thursday to the township’s suggestion that the proposed changes are merely relaxations of what’s currently in place.
“I don’t see it as a relaxation,” she said. “I see it as managing chickens that are already present ... what we are asking for is to address backyard chickens, as we feel they are not addressed in the present ordinance.”
O’Barto added that next month’s supervisors meeting will be available to view online via Zoom. Township officials said residents will be able to participate and submit comments through a provided meeting link, though details are still being hashed out.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors accepted the resignation of Greg Fumea as a township auditor and approved for Fumea to serve as a part-time code enforcement officer. Fumea will be paid $20 per hour and work roughly 30 hours per week, O’Barto noted.
Mylant said Fumea will assist the township in addressing blighted properties. He added that Fumea will be trained by Steve Yanchik, the township’s residential building inspector.
“It’s time to take a stand and start cleaning up the community,” Mylant said of the blighted properties.
Mylant said township supervisors plan to appoint a new auditor as soon as next month.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- The township will hold trick or treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Township officials said residents who wish to participate should leave their porch light on, while all treats must be individually wrapped;
- Oct. 10 and 24, Nov. 7 and 14 and Dec. 5 have been selected as the leaf pick-up dates for Unity Township. Township officials said residents must call their garbage hauler to arrange for the service. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied shut and placed at the curb. You may also drop off leaves at the designated area behind the township building. Please make sure you empty leaves out of the bag.
In other business, supervisors approved these items of note:
- To advertise for 2021 fuel and gas bids;
- Request for a reimbursement of coronavirus-related expenses through the Westmoreland County CARES municipal grant program. O’Barto estimates that the township has spent roughly $20,000 to $30,000 on coronavirus-related items, including a recent remodeling of the municipal building lobby.
