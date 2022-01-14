A decade ago, Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto spearheaded a plan to lessen the tax burden on the township’s most vulnerable group of citizens, seniors.
After a long process of research and navigating around many roadblocks, the township rolled out a rebate program, which offers seniors who qualify a rebate on their township taxes. Something which, O’Barto said, doesn’t exist in any other municipality in Westmoreland County.
Now, O’Barto would like all seniors (age 65 and older) in the township to be exempt from township taxes.
“Government is so good at creating ways to add to taxes, but not so good at reducing taxes,” said O’Barto.
According to O’Barto, he’s had an opportunity to speak to countless seniors who are just making it, and this would help them out so much.
“All I want to do is make it better,” he said.
While the township has no control over school or county property taxes, O’Barto said they can do something about township taxes for seniors, who, O’Barto said, have been paying township taxes their whole lives.
The current rebate program has eligibility income guidelines. In 2018, O’Barto said 341 seniors qualified and last year that number dropped to 314. But this program could offer a rebate to all senior citizens living in the township.
O’Barto did a good amount of research before making his proposal, including looking at the most recent U.S. Census, which revealed something notable.
On the report, Unity Township’s senior population was at 21.79%, meaning approximately 80% of the township is comprised of residents that are under 65.
“I think that’s a sign that there’s still a lot of young people moving into Unity Township,” he said.
O’Barto did say the exception he’s proposing would have restrictions. The first, taken from the current rebate program, would be that any senior wanting to take advantage of the program would have to establish five-year residency.
Also, one tax that wouldn’t be eligible for the program would be the fire tax, which is vital for the stability of the township’s volunteer fire departments.
O’Barto said he understands that it’s not a lot as township taxes are fairly low, but perhaps saving these funds could help seniors put money toward other taxes or other bills, like their mortgage.
“If we can help one person stay in their home, (it’s worth it),” said O’Barto.
O’Barto asked the supervisors to approve a motion directing the township’s solicitor, Gary Falatovich to begin looking into the prospect, identify obstacles and see how the township might navigate the issues.
“I’m willing to force the issue,” said O’Barto, turning to Falatovich.
“I didn’t want to say I don’t care what you say,” he said chuckling. “I just think this would be a great thing.”
Ed Poponick, who participated in the meeting via telephone, said he agrees with O’Barto and would like Falatovich to at least investigate it.
A motion was passed unanimously to have Falatovich look into it for the supervisors.
During the citizens comment section of the meeting, Christian Buchheit of the Charter Oak Civic Association addressed the supervisors, asking them to revisit the idea of having a universal garbage/recycle contractor for the township.
According to Buchheit, there are multiple companies that collect garbage and recycled materials on different days, with different rates and different levels of service. It has been leading to lots of issues.
He added that a “uniform service and rates would lead to a lot higher customer satisfaction.”
He said the association receives numerous complaints on the garbage situation all the time.
Charter Oak isn’t an HOA or a governing body, so it can’t have its own garbage collector like other communities in the township do. He said he wouldn’t want a decision to overshadow what happens in those communities, but the current system just isn’t working.
Buchheit also told the supervisors that he would like to see the notification requirements for public meetings modernized. A recent zoning hearing board public hearing was advertised in the newspaper, as required by the state, but Buchheit said that so few people read the newspaper that the township should consider alternate notification vehicles, such as social media or direct mail.
Falatovich said the township is mandated by the state to run the public notice advertisement in a local newspaper, so that’s something that would have to be changed at a state legislation level. However, he did note that public notices that run in the paper are also posted on the Unity Township Facebook page and in the case of the zoning hearing board hearing, the leaders of an organized citizens group that expressed interest in the hearing were notified personally of the hearing.
In other business, the supervisors approved a contribution of $142,000 toward a sewer line extension project by the Unity Township Municipal Authority on Donohoe Road, which will provide additional service to three businesses, along with a number of residential homes.
According to O’Barto, the businesses contributed $100,000 toward the project, which is estimated to cost $500,000 to complete. The township’s contribution will come from the township’s last round of ARPA funds, so no tax dollars will be used.
“It would be a shot in the arm for the township, because it would allow these businesses to expand,” said O’Barto.
The supervisors also approved the following items of note:
- Resolution setting the PMRS employee contribution rate at 3.5% for 2022;
- Resolution authorizing the township’s 2022 tax levy resolution;
- Resolution amending Act 537 Phase 3A of Weatherton Farms Estates adding 10 additional EDUs for sanitary sewer system;
- Resolution for intergovernmental cooperation agreement with UTMA, which authorizes the process for supervisors to appoint members to fill vacancies, which includes UTMA providing a list of names to recommend for openings;
- Simple final plan for Shaw subdivision, owned by Robert and Suzanne Shaw, 1606 Keats Lane, for a property of 2.494 acres, to revise the property line between two parcels, both owned by the Shaws.
