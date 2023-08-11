A sanitary sewer project that has been shelved for approximately 20 years is getting new life as the Unity Township supervisors agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County to convey Unity’s portion of the service area so the project can be designed and eventually constructed.
The project dates back to when Unity, Salem and Hempfield townships banded together to form a sewage authority to provide sanitary sewage services and create treatment facilities to serve the greater Crabtree area.
According to Gary Falatovich, solicitor for the Unity Township board of supervisors, the authority put together a plan for the potential sewage area and submitted it to DEP for approval, when funding for the project dried up.
“The authority sat dormant for a number of years and then Hempfield and Salem townships withdrew from the authority,” said Falatovich.
Unity Township then became aware there was a possibility for funding all portions of the project for engineering and design. MAWC stepped up to take over the project.
The MOU sets the terms of agreement between the Unity Township Municipal Authority and MAWC to convey the Unity portion of the service area over to MAWC for the purposes of designing and constructing the project.
Unity’s approval is conditioned on MAWC reaching similar agreements with the two other townships.
This type of intergovernmental cooperation is something Unity Township Supervisor Michael O’Barto is pleased to get behind.
“This is three municipalities working together to bring sewage to an area that needs it…badly. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get the funding,” said O’Barto.
In other business, the supervisors approved a number of site plans and subdivisions, including the site plan final for the St. Vincent College athletic building. Recommended to the supervisors by the planning commission, the site plan is for 5.81 acres along Monastery Drive to be developed into an athletic complex to serve the college campus. The approval includes modifications for off-street parking and loading spaces and is pending an approved stormwater management plan and a sign package, including traffic directional signs.
The subdivision simple final request from Wayne and Hope Frye for a 1.1649-acre building lot to be subdivided into two new building lots along Frye Farm Road was also approved, along with a subdivision and consolidation plan for Martin Lang for 5.39 acres at the end of Souli Drive in the Acropolis Heights plan. The plan is to subdivide lot 16 and attach the subdivided lots into adjoining land.
In addition, the supervisors approved a request to close Brouwers Road for the 2023 St. Vincent College Equestrian Trail Ride from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27.
The supervisors also passed a motion to remove the plan condition of PennDOT approval from the BenBilt Doors Land Development site plan due to the fact that the project won’t add any significant truck or employee traffic to the area.
In other business, supervisors approved the following:
- Pay estimates of $2,500 to Derry Construction Co. Inc. for the 2023 CDBG Paving (Whitney) and $4,132.01 to Derry Construction for the 2023 Liquid Fuels paving program;
- Change order for Derry Construction for an additional $4,259.81 for the 2023 Liquid Fuels paving program, and
- Pay estimates of $159,115.50 and $59,310 to Sports and Recreation Associates for the Bob Evancho Lakeside Park Playground and Pleasant Unity Playground, respectively.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
