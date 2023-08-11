Unity Twp. Municipal building sign

A sanitary sewer project that has been shelved for approximately 20 years is getting new life as the Unity Township supervisors agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County to convey Unity’s portion of the service area so the project can be designed and eventually constructed.

The project dates back to when Unity, Salem and Hempfield townships banded together to form a sewage authority to provide sanitary sewage services and create treatment facilities to serve the greater Crabtree area.

