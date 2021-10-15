Unity Township officials are seeking additional community input for proposed improvements to the intersection of Route 30 and the Wimmerton residential development, but still haven’t decided the next step to go about it.
At Thursday’s meeting, township supervisors expressed disappointment in the low turnout at an open house held last month highlighting the proposed intersection upgrades.
Between the roughly 40 residents who attended the open house and others who emailed surveys, Supervisor Ed Poponick said the township only received 56 responses from Wimmerton residents.
With more than 400 residents living in the development, Supervisor Mike O’Barto was hoping to get responses from at least half the residents, and hoped more were able to attend the open house.
“That’s telling us maybe a lot of residents don’t care about what happens, but it’s hard for us to make a determination on that little bit of input,” Poponick said of the low turnout at the open house.
Of the 56 responses, 21 residents want to eliminate turning motions from the development toward Latrobe, 19 residents want officials to explore the possibility of installing a traffic signal at the intersection and 16 residents want no changes made.
Township officials haven’t made any decisions on how to potentially garner more community input.
“The three of us will sit down and talk about it, and go from there,” Poponick said.
Last month’s open house was provided as a public service and did not include involvement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Township officials had previously looked into adding a traffic signal at the intersection, engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas has said, but officials were not in favor of it, citing costs and maintenance need to operate a traffic light.
In a previous survey of 261 residents who live in the development and use its roadways, 131 residents wanted to see the installation of a traffic light at Wimmerton’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents wanted to maintain the status quo and 52 residents wanted to use an existing traffic signal at Route 30 near St. Vincent Drive.
If improvements are made, Schmitt said previously that motorists traveling on Route 30 East toward Wimmerton will still have the option of making the left turn from the highway into the development. But he noted that “it’s our intention that if anybody wants to go to Latrobe (from Wimmerton), they will go down past the Green Meadows nursing home (via Brouwers Drive) and go out at St. Vincent Lake.”
Schmitt said the yield sign going out of the Wimmerton development will still be in place if roadway improvements are made at the site.
Township officials are seeking grant funding to make safety improvements. In June, supervisors approved to authorize the submission of a Pennsylvania Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant in hopes of upgrading the busy intersection.
Schmitt has said that the township hasn’t received grant funding for intersection improvements and hasn’t made a decision on whether a project will occur. He said last month that officials may not know where they stand in regard to grant funding until next spring.
If the township receives funding and moves forward with improvement plans, the project would be paid in full through the ARLE grant. If the municipality fails to receive funding, Schmitt said previously it could exploring making improvements through a previously approved township bond issue.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Township leaf pickup dates are scheduled for Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 13 and 27 and Dec. 4. Residents must call their garbage hauler to arrange for the service. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied shut and placed at the curb. Residents may also drop off leaves at the designated area behind the township municipal building, but must make sure to empty leaves out of the bag.
- A Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center near Pleasant Unity;
- The township will hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Residents that wish to participate are asked to leave their porch light on. All treats must be individually wrapped.
- A senior holiday luncheon for ages 50-plus is scheduled to begin at noon Dec. 3 at Giannilli’s II along Route 30 West in Unity Township. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. All seniors and their guests are welcome, but space is limited. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
- The Deck the Tree with Unity drive-thru event will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the township municipal complex, 154 Beatty County Road. Guests will be able to wave to Santa from their vehicles and will receive a holiday treat; children can also send their letters to Santa from the Santa Express Mailbox. Treats will be limited to the first 300 children ages 12 and under. For more details, call 724-539-2546.
- At the request of resident Dorothy Piper, township solicitor Gary Falatovich said he will look into why a township neighborhood had its name changed from Greenwald to Greenwalt. He noted that supervisors would have to weigh making any further name changes to the area, which has some residential mailing addresses. Piper said during Thursday’s public comment period that “for 100 years, it was Greenwald. I hope it can be restored for history’s sake.”
- A public hearing on amendments to off-street parking provisions of the township zoning ordinance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
- Next month’s supervisors meeting is being moved to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, because of Veterans Day (Nov. 11);
In other business Thursday, supervisors approved:
- A pay estimate of $305,014.46 and a change order of $239,555.16 to Tresco Paving Corp. for the township’s 2021 hot mix paving program;
- A pay estimate of $358,364.70 to Russell Standard Corp. for the township’s 2021 shot and chip program;
- A pay estimate of $97,603 and a change order of $1,570 to TRS Roofing for work to replace the municipal building roof;
- A pay estimate of $15,658.34 and a change order deduction of $65,781.69 to Insituform Technologies LLC for a stormwater lining project.
- To hire James Fontana as a township road crew member at a rate of $24.40 per hour. Falatovich said the rate begins at 80% and moves to the full rate in six months;
- To advertise for fuel and gas bids for 2022;
- Airport Automotive agreement and site plan, which calls for the extension of a pipe connecting to conjoined parcels to allow better access within the parcel;
- Eat’n Park Hospitality Group site plan to add a pickup window to the restaurant property along Route 30 East;
- Kistler site plan to turn a home at 1134 Laurel View Drive into a five-bed bed and breakfast;
- A service contract to retain Hoffman’s Board Kennels and Gary Hoffman as the township’s dog law enforcement officer. The two-year agreement does not go into effect until January and includes rates of $445 per month and $100 per call, Falatovich noted;
- Wittman Felice site plan;
- Cratty plan and Salandro subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.