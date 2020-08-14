Some feathers were ruffled Thursday as the few dozen Unity Township residents who came to voice their opinion to township supervisors on an ordinance relating to the raising of chickens were told they have to wait for another day.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 12 residents were permitted inside the meeting room at one time, leaving more than a dozen waiting outside the township building.
Since all residents could not participate in the debate together, township solicitor Gary Falatovich recommended scheduling a meeting later this month for residents to express their opinions on the township’s chicken-raising restrictions so that supervisors can gather information on this hot-button issue.
“The supervisors are aware of this issue,” Falatovich said. “They are aware that there are people who have comments about this on both sides.”
Township officials said the informational meeting — at a time and site yet to be determined — will take place at a facility large enough to host all residents who wish to speak on the issue, while still being able to maintain social distancing requirements.
Some residents felt that those waiting outside the township office building should have been able to speak their mind at Thursday’s regular monthly supervisors’ meeting.
“What the supervisors could have done was allow them to come in one at a time ... they were objecting to that because they were unable to hear what everyone else was saying,” Falatovich said.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns were among residents present inside the meeting room. The couple, who lives in Lawson Heights, received a notice of violation a month ago regarding the 20 chickens they raise on their property.
“We got a letter around July 13, which was a big surprise to us, because everybody else around us told us we could have them,” Kristin Kuhns said following the meeting.
Falatovich says the restriction on raising chickens is regulated by the township’s zoning ordinance, which only permits raising chickens on parcels of land larger than two acres.
To amend that existing ordinance, Falatovich explained the lengthy process that it entails.
“If the supervisors following the informational meeting decide that they want to take action to make some change to the ordinance, procedurally what has to happen is the supervisors have to come up with a proposed amendment to the ordinance,” he said.
The proposed ordinance would then be sent to Westmoreland County and Unity Township planners. After receiving recommendations from planners, a public hearing would be held in front of township supervisors, who could then enact a modification to the ordinance.
However, Falatovich says the “problem is, you cannot conduct a public hearing on the proposed amendment until 45 days have expired from the date the county planning department receives (the proposed ordinance).”
“Generally, if the supervisors decide to amend the ordinance, you are looking at least a 60 -to-75-day period, and that’s if everything goes smoothly,” Falatovich added.
The Kuhnses are appealing their violation with the township’s zoning hearing board, with their hearing case set for Aug. 25.
“They are my pets. I said, ‘I’m not getting rid of them,’” Kristin Kuhns said of her family’s 20 chickens. “... We are going to be arguing that they are pets. They are actually emotional support animals, and I’m going to be speaking to that and giving evidence to that.”
A few Unity residents who waited outside for the duration of the meeting told the Bulletin they came to support the Kuhns family, and that some of them were chicken owners themselves.
Residents who keep chickens on their property who receive a notice of violation have 20 days to get rid of the birds or face a daily $300 fine.
Jeff Kuhns asked supervisors what residents should do after receiving a notice of violation given the lengthy-period it could take to amend the ordinance if supervisors elect to do so.
“Right now, the ordinance is the ordinance,” Falatovich replied. “If you are subject to a notice of violation ... you would be expected to comply with the ordinance.”
The solicitor recommended appealing the violation with the township’s zoning hearing board and then requesting an extension “on the time period to reply to those violations.”
Jeff Kuhns asked township officials how a decision will be made to amend the ordinance or not after the informational meeting is held.
Falatovich says it’s based on a “variety of factors,” especially comments made by the public.
“My experience working out here for the last 13 years, is that the board of supervisors is always going to listen,” Falatovich said. “They are generally very thoughtful and deliberate in processes. They cannot agree with everybody, but they are abundantly reasonable individuals.”
One resident on Thursday told supervisors that she already got rid of her chickens after receiving a notice to avoid paying the daily fines.
Kristin Kuhns asked officials if the township could hold off enforcing the ordinance relating to raising chickens until a further decision is made.
Falatovich said he wouldn’t advise supervisors to make that move since “there may be circumstances that we don’t know about right now” which could require immediate action.
Township officials plan on hearing comments from all residents who wish to speak on this issue at an informational meeting in the works for later this month.
“I want to make sure that everybody gets their due process,” Supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
Added Falatovich: “We want to make sure residents can hear every comment that is being made.”
Some residents expressed their difficulty in finding information on the township’s website relating to the ordinance on raising chickens.
“All these people are not aware that they are doing something wrong until they get a notice that you have 20 days to get rid of your pets or you’ll pay a fine,” Jeff Kuhns said.
Falatovich says it’s the responsibility of the resident to contact the township “before you do these things.”
An online petition advocating raising chickens and changing the ordinance had garnered more than 1,100 signatures as of Friday morning. A separate online petition opposing chickens within residential areas of the township had just over 40 signatures.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, supervisors approved:
- Two pay estimates to Walter Mucci Construction Co. for $30,392.84 and $12,948.07 for work to wrap up work on the township’s office building;
- A pay estimate to Derry Construction in the amount of $4,511.52 for the township’s hot mix paving program;
- Kathy Matta’s appointment to the township’s zoning hearing board;
- A resolution to close a portion of Route 119 for the St. Bartholomew Festival;
- Withdrawing from the joint Crabtree Area Municipal Authority;
- A variance request from Bar Properties, LLC to subdivide a property along Lloyd Avenue for the construction of a single-family home, and two others.
