Plans for a couple of personal care homes in Unity Township received the endorsement of the planning commission as it voted unanimously to recommend conditional use approval for the project at its meeting Tuesday night.
The project, Fountains at Latrobe, includes the construction of a “light” personal care facility first, and then the construction of an adjacent memory care unit within three years time.
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the request May 23, at which time they will listen to testimony and evidence and then consider granting conditional use at the supervisors’ June 8 meeting.
The developer, Marcy Colkitt, has entered into a sales agreement to purchase the 5.381-acre property off of Arnold Palmer Drive, but it won’t be finalized until conditional use is granted.
Representing the project were Brent Young and Nick Engle of Young & Associates.
According to Engle, Colkitt has developed the same type of project in Indiana and is currently building one in DuBois.
The first building, the personal care home, will feature 22 beds and be intended for fully functioning people who just need a little assistance. The second building, a more secure memory care facility, will be for people with memory issues from Alzheimer’s or dementia, or those who can’t support themselves. It’s expected that each building will be between 14,000 and 15,000 square feet.
According to Young, the facilities are of a “high-end” or ”luxury” style.
“It’s an asset to the community,” added Young when talking about the similar facility built in Indiana.
While there are a number of required items that are needed for approval, Engle and Young said many of those won’t be done until conditional use is approved.
Harry Hosack, planning commission member, said the development does meet the general requirements outlined in the township code, including minimum lot size, setback requirements and the requirement to have the proper licensing by the state.
The planning commission also considered the Fountains at Latrobe’s preliminary site plan, but ultimately decided to table a decision on it until after the conditional use hearing.
In other business, the planning commission granted both preliminary and final approval to construction of a new equipment storage building at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The building will replace the former Latrobe Aviation hangar, which is being demolished as part of the terminal expansion project at the airport.
Another preliminary site plan request from Valvoline was withdrawn prior to the meeting and will be considered next month.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.