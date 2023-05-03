Plans for a couple of personal care homes in Unity Township received the endorsement of the planning commission as it voted unanimously to recommend conditional use approval for the project at its meeting Tuesday night.

The project, Fountains at Latrobe, includes the construction of a “light” personal care facility first, and then the construction of an adjacent memory care unit within three years time.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.