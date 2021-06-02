A 63-lot residential development consisting of duplex, triplex and fourplex units has been proposed to the Unity Township Planning Commission.
However, the planning commission on Tuesday voted 6-1 to table action granting preliminary approval for the subdivision to allow the developer time to address several items prior to approval. Harry Hosack cast the dissenting vote.
Jim Thomas Construction Co. is proposing to build roughly 115 residential units located on 35 acres off Frye Farm and Beatty County roads in a rural village (R-3) district.
Frye Farm Estates would be a 55 and older senior community, according to developer Jim Thomas. He anticipates units would cost between $250,000 and $300,000.
“It’s an exciting development,” said engineer Sean Fyock of Benchmark Engineering and Construction Co. Inc., which is representing the developer.
Planners tabled action Tuesday to allow the developer time to obtain Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) approval of all sanitary sewer connections. The planning commission is also waiting on the developer to secure Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) approval of all public water connections.
Additionally, the developer must submit plans to the planning commission regarding homeowner’s association details.
The development would include four new roadways — utilizing Lois Lane as the main entryway. Planners and the developer discussed a potentially problematic angle/driveway access to the Sonrise Church property. Installing stop signs, or even a roundabout, were among considered options.
The developer has requested some relief from the township’s subdivision and land development ordinance (SALDO) regarding landscaping requirements. The 35-acre property is located on a hill, which Fyock said is “difficult planting in those areas.”
Planners tabled the action for 45 days or until the next planning commission meeting.
In other business, the planning commission approved preliminary and final site plans for BVM Real Estate to convert an existing barn at 456 Frye Farm Road into 3,191 square feet of office space.
The Bulletin previously reported that D-Bug Pest Control plans to take up office space, but those plans weren’t immediately clear at Tuesday’s meeting.
Kenneth Romano, owner of developer KLR Construction, LLC, is the developer for this project. BVM Real Estate was granted relief from the township’s transportation and corridor enhancement overlay district requirements regarding throat width and length, and other requirements, due to the property’s topography.
“It’s an existing area, and there’s just really no space in the front to accommodate that,” Romano said.
The property owner intends to keep the barn and machine shed in tact, as well as the silo to maintain the traditional farm-look.
The site plan also was allowed relief from the township’s landscaping requirements. However, landscaping is planned in front of the main barn along Frye Farm Road.
The other 3,900 square feet of existing buildings, including a silo, are not planned for development, Romano said. The planning commission required that the developer change the site plan’s language to refer to the other extant buildings as “unoccupied” rather than as “warehouse storage.”
Township engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. has not yet signed off on whether a stormwater management plan is required.
The final site plans were approved by a 6-1 vote. Frank Novotny cast the dissenting vote.
