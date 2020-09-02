Officials from Hanson Aggregates on Tuesday presented plans for a 115-acre quarry to the Unity Township Planning Commission.
The proposed underground limestone mining operation would be located at 394 Quarry Road, across from the shuttered Whitney Quarry.
A public information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, following the Unity Township Board of Supervisors regular meeting for residents to learn more about the proposed operation, Solicitor Gary Falatovich said.
There was no preliminary vote on the proposal Tuesday, as not enough planning commission members were present for a quorum. Falatovich said supervisors will likely vote on the proposal in October.
The proposal includes a 9,000 square-foot office building with parking and a holding tank for a septic system, near the former Whitney Quarry site.
The plan is to quarry on three separate properties, one owned each by Alfred Piper, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) and Laurel Run Property LCC.
“It’s a lease that allows (Hanson) to come in conduct mining activities on the properties,” Falatovich said.
Hanson officials say the operation is expected to create 40 to 50 direct jobs — including laborers, equipment operators, mechanics, office staff and supervisors.
Officials say there are no plans to reactivate the decommissioned Whitney underground mine, and that mined limestone will be extracted from the new Whitney North operation.
“The former Whitney mine has been sealed and closed off, but we will use real estate on the other side of there for processing,” said Ron Kurpiel, the company’s vice president and general manager for western Pennsylvania. “We will have the rest of processing done on the old site.”
Plans call for an underground conveyor system to transport limestone material underneath Quarry Road.
“The primary crusher is installed on the (north) side of the road, and then we will convey primary crushed stone underneath the road (to the former Whitney Quarry site),” Kurpiel added.
Construction of this operation is expected to begin as soon as 2022-23, officials say, pending township approval.
Hanson officials say the mine will operate in two shifts — one beginning at 5 or 6 a.m. running for 10 or 12 hours, and another shift to follow for 8-10 hours.
Kurpiel said blasting — needed on the surface to develop the site — will occur during the first shift between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. and 5 and 9 p.m.
Limestone sales and shipping will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials noted that it’s uncommon for the plant to operate during cold winter months.
Large mining trucks, or “rock trucks,” will cross Quarry Road during and periodically after site development, Kurpiel said. After construction of the portal face-up area, the company noted that the rock trucks will largely remain to the north of Quarry Road.
“There will be lights and signs telling traffic in each direction about approaching trucks,” he added.
Customer trucks will use the existing entrance road for Whitney Quarry for loading and weighing.
“We expect that the volume of the materials and the amount of business with this operation will be what it was in 2015,” Kurpiel said, adding that it could take a few years to get back to that level of production. “We expect it will be about the same magnitude,” he added.
Most of the applications to obtain permits and approvals from local and state authorities have been submitted, Falatovich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.