As Unity Township officials seek to update a zoning ordinance regarding billboards, the planning commission on Tuesday commented on several proposed amendments.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich presented several proposed amendments to the planning commission during Tuesday’s meeting, including guidelines for converting existing billboards within the township to electronic ones.
Under the proposed changes, new electronic billboards may only be constructed where no other billboards exist. Additionally, an electronic replacement cannot be larger than the existing billboard.
Another change proposes that an existing billboard may be replaced with an electronic one only if all other existing billboards on the property remain fixed copy billboards.
The township is also considering reducing the minimum distance between electronic billboards from 1,000 feet to 500 feet along the same side of the roadway, including Route 30.
Falatovich said some existing billboards along Route 30 are “falling apart,” and, in some cases, need to be replaced.
In township districts zoned institutional airpark (IA) and institutional (I), the township is considering increasing the maximum size for electronic signs to 300 square feet, from 30 square feet; and the maximum total area of the sign to not exceed 600 square feet, from 120 square feet.
Those districts include Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and St. Vincent College.
Another change would allow existing billboards to be converted to electronic ones by approval of the township’s zoning officer, without needing approval from the township’s zoning hearing board.
Planning commission officials suggested that Falatovich add language to the proposed zoning ordinance that restricts lumens — a common unit for measuring light — on electronic billboards within the township. Officials cited the potential for excessively bright billboards to distract drivers.
The current zoning ordinance requires the display, message or text of the electronic billboard does not change more than once every 30 seconds — which cannot include any motion, such as spinning or flashing.
Recommendations from the planning commission will be passed along to township supervisors for consideration before changes are approved. A public hearing is slated for 4 p.m. Feb. 23., being held in-person and via Zoom.
Interested participants should contact Building Department Secretary Gail Rause at 724-539-2546.
“If this ordinance is enacted … I don’t think we will see any additional billboards along Route 30,” Falatovich said.
“We may see a couple more existing billboards change to electronic billboards, but this should not increase the overall number of billboards.”
In other business, plans for Marguerite Lake LLC to build a two-story 32-by-36 foot expansion to its existing building along Marguerite Lake Road, which houses Pleasant Unity Supply, received preliminary and final approval from the planning commission on Tuesday.
“We’re expanding the business with a new office and new warehouse,” said Nathan Kenney, owner of Pleasant Unity Supply. “We’re building a two-story office addition onto the existing warehouse building we already have.”
In November, the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board approved an expansion of non-conforming use to allow Marguerite Lake LLC to expand its existing enterprise, since the proposed addition exceeds 50% of the existing 80-by-36 foot building — which predates zoning — that is located on a 3.5-acre parcel in an agricultural zone.
The existing one-story building is 2,880 square feet, while the planned addition is 1,152 square feet.
Planning commission officials said the plans meet all requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.