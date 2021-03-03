The Unity Township Planning Commission on Tuesday approved two preliminary and final site plans for a proposed addition to Nickos Chimney Co. and a proposed garage for an alignment shop.
Shawn Ulery of Greensburg-based Ulery Architecture said Nickos Chimney Co.’s plans call for a 400-square-foot addition to its existing building along Route 30.
The 20-by-15.5-foot addition would be used for file storage, township officials said.
Prior to approving the site plan, the planning commission also OK’d the consolidation of two parcels on the company’s two-acre lot into a single tract, so that the proposed addition meets setback requirements. The lot is zoned regional commercial (B-3).
Nickos Chimney Co. owners George and Joanne Spanos also requested relief from the township’s zoning ordinance relating to landscaping requirements and required breaks on buildings along Route 30 with a “flat surface more than 50 feet,” according to solicitor Gary Falatovich. Per the township’s zoning ordinance, buildings along Route 30 with a surface measuring more than 50 feet require breaks — such as a recess or offset.
The planning commission accepted the requests included in the site plan so the owners “can construct the proposed building as planned,” Falatovich said.
Also on Tuesday, the planning commission approved site plans for a proposed 4,800-square-foot garage on the site of the former Pleasant Unity VFW social hall, located along Route 981.
Jason Mignogna, owner of The Collision Shoppe on Route 30, is seeking to build an 80-by-60-foot pole building to be used for an alignment shop on a 1.07-acre lot in an agricultural zone.
The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board in January approved a zoning expansion request for this proposed garage.
In other business, the planning commission on Tuesday voted to close the record on comments regarding proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance relating to backyard chickens.
On Feb. 18, Unity Township planners heard from about 10 residents who either supported or opposed changing the current zoning ordinance. Residents had until Tuesday to submit written comments to the township regarding their position.
Township officials on Tuesday agreed to wait until all comments from the Feb. 18 evidentiary hearing are reviewed by the planning commission before a recommendation is given to the Unity Township supervisors.
Under the township’s zoning ordinance, chickens are considered farm animals and are not permitted to be kept on properties having less than two acres.
Jeff and Kristin Kuhns of Range Street spoke during public comment, as the couple is appealing a zoning violation regarding the 20 birds they raise in Lawson Heights.
Jeff Kuhns said the issue started as a “neighbor dispute,” adding that the family is doing what they can to reduce the noise of their chickens.
“A lot of our neighbors actually enjoy this as a part of the community,” he said.
Kristin Kuhns brought up how North Huntington and College townships recently approved backyard chicken ordinances. She also said that their chickens are “part of the family,” referring to them as “pets” and “emotional support animals,” rather than livestock.
“This is really about Unity Township, this is not about the Kuhns family,” she said.
Jennifer Parella of Ridgeway Road agreed with the Kuhnses that this issue affects all township residents.
“I just ask the committee to take into consideration the whole community,” Parella said.
