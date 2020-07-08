Plans for a new building on the campus of Adelphoi Village received preliminary and final approval from the Unity Township Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The planning commission voted to recommend approval of a 7,500 square-foot secure housing unit at the Unity Township campus, located along Village Way near Route 981.
The building will include new day rooms, sleeping rooms, visitor rooms, offices, a control room, classrooms, dining/living room, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms.
David Duray of CJL Engineering said the building was designed to be consistent with existing structures at Adelphoi Village.
“They are all very similar,” he said. “We’re trying to get a prototype that fits … hopefully this one is perfect.”
Duray added that a 16-foot wall will be constructed in front of the new building for “security, and a buffer from the street.”
“It’s not just a plain concrete wall,” Duray said. “We’ve got a brick-and stone-looking facade.”
The planned building — called Middlecreek IV — will be centrally located on campus, according to site drawings.
The site is awaiting Westmoreland Conservation District approval for a stormwater management plan and erosion and sedimentation control plan; as well as Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) approval of any sanitary sewer facilities that are required.
The site plan received recommendation provided that developers request a landscaping variance from the township.
Unity Township Supervisors will vote at its meeting 4:30 p.m. Thursday to finalize the site plan.
Also at the meeting, the planning commission approved preliminary and final site plans for Ageless Enterprises, LLC to build a 465 square-foot gun shop within an existing structure along Route 30 East, across from Lazor Furniture.
Owners Charles and Stephanie Pienaar plan to repurpose a unit in the existing structure where two businesses — OMEGA Fitness LLC and Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing — are currently located.
The site plan was recommended to township supervisors provided that it receive UTMA and DEP approval of any sanitary sewer facilities that are required, including one new sewer-tap per UTMA guidelines.
The planning commission also voted to recommend preliminary and final site plan approval for David Tomko to repurpose a building at 457 Frye Farm Road for a retail business.
Tomko said plans are to eventually sell coffee and baked goods, in addition to furniture that is new, locally-made or repurposed.
The site plan was approved with pending UTMA and DEP approval of any sanitary sewer facilities that are required.
