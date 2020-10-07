The Unity Township Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended preliminary and final approval to construct a new parking lot near the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport terminal, as well as a small terminal expansion.
Raena Lindemuth of Westmoreland County Airport Authority engineering consultant McFarland Johnson said the two existing parking lots — consisting of an upper and lower level, to the left of the terminal — will be removed and replaced with a singular one, adding about eight parking units.
“The purpose of doing the project is to make it more user-friendly and ADA-accessible,” she said. “Right now, the parking lots are a little uneven.”
The reconstructed parking lot will feature one entrance and exit. Plans also call to construct a roughly 8-by-30-foot building addition to expand the passenger hold room inside the terminal building.
The project is pending stormwater management and NPDES approval.
In other business, the planning commission voted to schedule a public hearing for 7 p.m. Nov. 10 to discuss an ordinance which prohibits raising backyard chickens on residential properties smaller than two acres.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns, residents of Lawson Heights, received a notice of violation in July regarding the 20 chickens they raise on their property.
They are appealing their violation with the township’s zoning hearing board, seeking a variance to keep their chickens.
Residents who raise chickens have 20 days to get rid of the birds or potentially face a $300 daily fine if they choose not to appeal.
Jeff Kuhns and about 10 others attended Tuesday’s meeting hoping to discuss the ordinance, but the planning commission did not take comment since a hearing wasn’t publicly advertised.
The township’s zoning hearing board heard two hours of testimony on Sept. 22, but testimony was temporarily put on hold when township solicitor Gary Falatovich was forced to leave to tend to a family emergency. The hearing is slated to continue during the board’s next scheduled meeting date set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
Planning commission officials on Tuesday asked Falatovich if the zoning hearing board needs to make its decision on the Kuhnses’ appeal before they can hold their own public hearing.
Falatovich explained that the zoning hearing board’s decision in the Kuhnses’ case is separate from planning commission’s potential to modify the existing ordinance.
“You guys are charged with reviewing the ordinance to see if it should be modified,” he said. “The zoning board is charged with the responsibility of seeing whether or not the ordinance itself should be enforced. So, it’s two completely different things.”
He further clarified that the zoning hearing board is looking at the Kuhnses’ appeal on a “case-specific basis,” whereas the planning commission should look at the ordinance “as a whole.”
After the planning commission hears public testimonies at the Nov. 10 hearing, it will determine whether a modification to the current ordinance is warranted. If they deem that it is, the planning commission will recommend those changes to the township board of supervisors.
Jeff Kuhns said following Tuesday’s meeting that he believes the variance issue and potential ordinance change are intertwined.
“If they approve the ordinance change, then we really don’t need the variance,” he said.
He is set to provide testimony at the Oct. 27 zoning hearing board meeting.
“Our position is, there is no ordinance at all,” Jeff Kuhns said. He added that he believes the ordinance was originally geared towards commercial farms — which he argues doesn’t pertain to raising backyard chickens on residential properties.
