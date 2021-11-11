Unity Township supervisors presented a preliminary budget that doesn’t increase taxes, but will permit the township to continue an expanded paving program in 2022.
The $9.1 million proposed budget was approved unanimously by supervisors Wednesday at their regular meeting. It includes $8.2 million in the general fund, $829,000 in the liquid fuels fund and $35,00 for the township’s light fund.
According to Supervisor Mike O’Barto, this year the township drew on $2 million from a bond issue to do a “significant” amount of paving this year — many roads that hadn’t been touched in 50 years.
In 2022, the township will spend a similar amount from the $8 million bond issue, along with $500,000 from the general fund and state liquid fuels allotment to complete the second year of a three-year paving program.
“We paved more than any other year,” he said.
Projected revenue in the tentative is estimated to be $5.27 million from local taxes next year — an increase from $5.17 million in 2021. This taxes include a 2.2-mill real estate tax and a 0.2-mill fire tax that is also assessed on real estate taxes to cover costs from the township’s volunteer fire departments.
New developments and sales of real estate in the township have continued to thrive in the township, enabling supervisors to raise estimated revenue from local real estate transfer tax to $400,000.
“People want to move here into Unity Township,” said O’Barto.
The current outlook, O’Barto said, is because of the actions of not only current supervisors, but past supervisors who worked to make the township not only appealing to developers, but also to families looking for a place to lay down roots. And, he added, there’s plenty of room for more.
Another line item increasing in this budget is for recreation expenditures, set at $102,000. That’s an effect of the township rejoining the recreational alliance with the City of Latrobe and Greater Latrobe School District back in June. The budget includes the township’s initial share of $100,000, which goes towards shared costs.
Although for several years, Unity Township had operated a separate recreation program, managed by the Greensburg YMCA for a fee of $52,000, the supervisors agreed that rejoining the regional For the past several years was the right thing to do.
O’Barto touted the Greensburg YMCA, but said the township wasn’t getting the services they needed to provide for their residents.
He admitted that initially he thought a separate recreation program was the way to go, but he was wrong.
“I used to look at a whole different way. My main thing was Unity Township first and everyone else second. That wasn’t very good thinking on my part,” said O’Barto. “We’re all in one community. We’re all in one school district. And I think now we’re moving in the right direction.”
In regular business, the supervisors also approved the following:
- Awarded a backup contract for rock salt to American Rock Salt at a cost of $67.02 per ton, to be used only on an as-needed basis;
- Request to close a portion of Cemetery Road Nov. 11 for St. Bartholomew Church 5K race in Crabtree;
- Agreement between the township and Westmoreland County Transit Authority for reimbursements to provide bus service to Unity Township;
- Ordinance amending zoning for off-street parking space requirements for some business, including restaurants, in the township.
- Norris subdivision to create a lot on Fox Ridge Lane.
