Two Unity Township residents were charged after a 9-year-old boy reported that he was locked inside a closet on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Shawn L. Waulk, 32, and Tammy Jo Waulk, 33, face charges of endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment. Both were released Monday night by Magisterial District Judge Helen Kistler on $25,000 bond.
Charges stem from an incident where the pair left the Unity Township boy locked inside a screwed-shut closet so they could attend a relative’s birthday party, state police said.
After receiving a phone tip that the boy had been locked inside the closet, the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau alerted state police, Tpr. Evan Terek reported in court documents.
The boy related to children’s services investigators that this was not the first time he had been locked inside the same closet by the couple. Investigators alleged this was the third time the boy had been locked inside the closet this month, according to court documents.
Court records also indicate the boy told investigators he broke through the door “but got into trouble” during a prior incident.
According to Terek, the Waulks have used “nails, screws, wood and a light cord string in an attempt to secure the door.”
The Waulks admitted to the incident, Terek said. Tammy Jo Waulk told troopers the couple attended the party for approximately 1.5 hours. Terek also related that Shawn Waulk acknowledged that the child would not have been able to escape if there was an emergency.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 9 before Unity Township Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.