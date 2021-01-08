Nico Giannilli knows if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.
The 24-year-old of Unity Township has turned his decade-long love of luxury sneakers into Neecs Sneaks — a freshly-opened brick and mortar store offering his collection of high-end kicks at 204 Arch Ave. in Greensburg.
As a member of the local Giannilli’s restaurant family, he started working at the Italian eatery when he was 21 years old.
“Working in the restaurant, I was doing something I wasn’t very passionate about. I said, ‘I’ve got to do something I love and really enjoy.’” he said. “One day I sat down and crunched the numbers, and said I can do this. I’m very blessed.”
He’s looking to tap into the global $6 billion burgeoning sneaker resale market, which could potentially reach $30 billion by 2030, according to Yahoo Finance. The rare, high-price sneakers in this market, such as Adidas Yeezys or Nike Jordan collabs, often feature bright colorways or celebrity endorsements. Others include collaborations created by high-profile fashion designers like Virgil Abloh.
Essentially, Giannilli — and other sneaker enthusiasts, or “sneakerheads,” who are involved in reselling shoes — purchase rare sneakers at a low price and resell them at a high profit margin. For example, Giannilli said a hot-seller this Christmas season has been the Nike Dunk Low Off-Whites. He said he acquired several pairs for around $170, and their resale value is anywhere between $700 and $1,000.
Last year, Cowen Equity Research even classified sneakers as an “alternative asset class,” which are investments that cannot be categorized as stocks, bonds or certificates. Examples include certain real estate investments, pieces of art, jewelry and more.
And while Giannilli is a collector at heart, he realized, “There’s a lot of money to be made in this.”
Giannilli began collecting luxury sneakers when he was 14 years old.
He laughed recalling, “After I got about 50 shoes, I got about a hundred — it just didn’t stop. It just kept going and going.”
Some must-have kicks he acquired by spending nights during his high school years waiting outside Monroeville Mall with a group of friends for various midnight shoe releases.
“I don’t drink, I don’t party. This is what I really enjoy. This is what makes me happy,” he said.
Inside the store at the former location of Dominic’s Sports, Giannilli has about 350 pairs displayed on shelves with custom LED lights accentuating each shoe, while more pairs are stored in an on-site warehouse.
However, his collection goes even further than that: Giannilli has some 2,000 more pairs offsite. He said the store houses about 25% of his collection.
“My big thing right now is trying to organize everything and have a steady barcode system,” he said.
He’s bought each pair through online sales, friends, in-store purchases and wholesalers.
As for his ultimate goal for Neecs Sneaks, well, Giannilli is shooting for the stars.
“I want to be the biggest e-commerce sneaker website in the world,” he said.
Online sneaker marketplaces have capitalized on e-commerce trends by creating and cultivating websites and apps which serves as sneakerheads’ primary vehicle to buy and sell on the secondary market, per Yahoo Finance.
One such marketplace — StockX — is a major hub for the sneaker resale market.
“We’re trying to be like StockX,” Giannilli added.
While his online sales drive profits, Giannilli decided to open a traditional brick and mortar store in Greensburg because, “This area has so much untapped potential.”
He cited students from the area’s three colleges — Seton Hill University, St. Vincent College and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg — as a key demographic, as well as local high schoolers.
Before Neecs Sneaks opened, Giannilli said sneaker enthusiasts would have to drive into a bigger city like Pittsburgh for the product he offers. The ability for customers to walk into the store and see sneakers up-close and in-person is a plus, Giannilli added.
“A big thing I’ve noticed is my online sales have skyrocketed since I opened here (in Greensburg),” he said. “The internet has really helped out my business as well.”
Giannilli operates the store alongside general manager Artie Conforti. He said as business grows, he’ll look to hire additional help.
“Right now, I’m trying to build myself in the community so people will say, ‘I want to go to Neecs’ and buy a pair of shoes,’” he said.
Neecs Sneaks also offers a collection of vintage and high-end clothing, such as Bape and Supreme, in addition to authentic sports jerseys. Customers can check out the store to buy, sell or trade.
Despite opening his business amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Giannilli said business has been “very good.”
“We’ve been super busy. Everybody is being cautious, but people are stuck in their houses — they still want to shop,” he said.
The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sundays. Customers can contact Neecs Sneaks at 724-961-5345 or by visiting the store’s Instagram page.
