Christine Brinker and her daughter Victory have been in California for the last 10 days, and depending on what happens tonight and Wednesday, they could be staying another week or so.
Victory, 9, has won hearts across America with her talent in singing opera. She’s competing tonight in the two-hour semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) that will broadcast live from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC (WPXI-TV). Viewers can vote this evening and overnight (nbc.com/agt.vote), with the winners to be announced during a one-hour live show at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Five winners will be chosen from the 11 contestants. Then they will compete on Sept. 14 against five semifinalists from last week’s show. Viewers will decide the winners.
“So I hope and pray that everybody votes for Victory,” her mother said.
Victory is the daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker of Unity Township. The couple has 11 children, ages 6 to 29, and Victory is one of nine adopted children. Seven are still at home and the rest are on their own or in college.
Victory has been singing since she was two years old and started singing in her father’s church, Impact Life Church in Acme, when she was four. She discovered opera when she was six, and was so impressed with the upper range of a soprano that she announced that she would like to sing opera, too. She’s been studying under Desiree Soteres, an opera coach in Pittsburgh.
She’s had many gigs in the last few years including talent shows, festivals, even a sports event. She was on the television program “Little Big Shots” and appeared in a Disney DreamWorks’ “Troll World Tour,” where she sang in German, one of about six or seven languages in her operatic repertoire.
Victory was invited to appear on AGT when a staff member saw one of her performances on Instagram. At the taped audition, all four judges pressed the Golden Buzzer that rained down golden confetti on her and the stage. It was an unprecedented unanimous decision by the celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and AGT founder Simon Cowell.
It was also a dream come true. When Victory was younger, she loved to perform for the family and pretend that she was on AGT. She even made golden glitter so that they could celebrate her home performances with the coveted Golden Buzzer.
Victory recently made it through the quarter finals on AGT and tonight is her chance to move into the finals and a chance to win $1 million.
“We’re not rehearsing every day,” Brinker said. “She sings a little bit every day, but mostly, we are off from the studio and doing our own thing.”
The family is keeping in touch through social media and phone calls.
“My husband is the super dad,” said Brinker, who has taken time off from her naturopathy practice in Unity Township. “He’s doing all the chauffeuring and home schooling, and pastoring his church and he’s running my office. He is just amazing.”
Victory misses everyone back home. “I miss my sisters so much, and all my family members and my best friends and my neighbors,” she said.
Meanwhile between rehearsals, she likes to keep busy working on art projects and keeping up with her school work, too. She and her siblings are homeschooled.
“If she makes it through this round, she has to start working with the studio teachers,” Brinker said. “The California school law kicks in after Labor Day, and she will have to do so many hours of schooling each day to be able to be on the show. The studio teachers are there for the kids who are entertainers. Welfare workers come all the time while we’re working to make sure of the hours that the children are working, and to make sure they have their breaks.”
The AGT staff is in charge of all the details for Victory’s performance. She knows what dress she’s going to be wearing and what the stage background will be, but she’s not telling. She also can’t divulge what song she’ll be singing.
None of this fame has changed her.
“A lot of times I hear the people here remark how Victory gets up and sings opera like she’s 40 years old, and then when she stops, she’s just a nine-year-old kid,” Brinker said.
The little star added, “I’m just the same old goofy Victory.”
