Unity Township officials are in the process of putting together the township’s 10-year comprehensive plan — and now they’re looking for public input.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said at Thursday’s supervisors meeting that the township’s last comprehensive plan was completed in 2009-10 and included major changes to the zoning ordinance. Overall, this will be the township’s third such plan, supervisor Mike O’Barto noted.
“Every 10 years, we take a look at it and see where we are, and look at the old plan and see what has changed,” Falatovich said.
To push the plan forward, township officials are seeking community ideas and feedback on what they’d like to see in the municipality in the future. A public hearing where residents can provide input, both in-person and virtually, is tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11. The township is also accepting written submissions from residents.
Officials said the upcoming plan isn’t expected to include many noteworthy changes.
“It’s really not going to change that much,” O’Barto said. “We put a lot of work into the last one 10 years ago and things have not changed much, including our population.”
Despite the major zoning changes a decade ago, O’Barto said the township aims to continue to reclassify zoning, when needed, to help facilitate future business development.
“There is still some room for businesses,” he said, adding that any commercial business that comes into the township going forward must be “aesthetically pleasing” and fit within the township’s layout, such as the completed Sheetz and Speedway stores and the still-in-construction Dollar General near Beatty Crossroads.
The comprehensive plan will also align with a potential bond issue aimed at long-range township improvements. Earlier this month, the supervisors appointed PNC Capital Markets of Pittsburgh to serve as underwriter and Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott of Harrisburg to serve as bond counsel if township officials decide to move forward with the bond issue.
O’Barto previously said the bond issue would be the first of its kind for the township and would be used to help finance infrastructure and recreational upgrades. Township officials have yet to set a total amount for the potential bond issue.
O’Barto said the potential bond issue could be used to fund improvements to stormwater facilities and road paving work. The areas of the township the bond issue would target, he added, haven’t seen such upgrades in roughly 25 years.
The potential bond issue, O’Barto said, could also be used for future recreational improvements. The supervisors have recently expressed a desire to offer residents handicapped-accessibility at township recreational facilities.
“The feedback you get in response to the comprehensive plan and potential future projects will sort of tie into that,” Falatovich said of the potential bond issue.
In other business Thursday, the supervisors reapproved a site plan for the planned GetGo gas station and convenience store after the 90-day reporting period had elapsed. While the new Sheetz store along Route 30 West in the township recently opened, construction for the GetGo, to be located at the former Arnold Palmer Motors, has yet to get underway.
The supervisors initially approved the site plan in October 2019, which calls for a new 6,200-square-foot store and a 2,500-square-foot car wash along Route 30 East. The new store will replace a smaller GetGo at nearby Mountain Laurel Plaza.
“This is probably the plan people ask us the most about. (They ask) when it is coming, and that’s really not up to us,” O’Barto said of the new GetGo.
Falatovich said while Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) approvals and project-related bonds have been approved, he said the delay in tangible progress was the result of an “oversight” and Giant Eagle officials failing to sign a document.
Also Thursday, township officials are looking to make changes to the zoning ordinance regarding billboards. Falatovich said the amendments will be sent to the county planning department and the township planning commission for review. The township will look to hold a public hearing before the supervisors regarding the amendments, likely in late February, and then approve the changes in March.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A $14,000 settlement to the township following minor litigation with Cincinnati Insurance. As the township insurer, the company had previously offered a reward for information leading to a conviction in the September 2017 arson fire that destroyed the township public works garage;
- A zoning amendment, from agricultural zone to suburban residential, for developer Valley Green Westmoreland LLC’s plans to purchase the former Valley Green Golf & Country Club property and develop 100-plus homes;
- PMRS employee contribution rate for 2021;
- Costello, Shawley and McKlveen subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.