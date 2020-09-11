Supervisor Mike O’Barto wants to make handicapped-accessible playground equipment a priority in Unity Township.
That’s one reason why township officials are seeking grant funding to install such equipment at the township municipal complex.
O’Barto emphasized the importance of completing this project, regardless if the township is able to receive funding through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“Playground accessibility for handicapped children is very important,” he said. “There is not one playground in the Greater Latrobe area that has this equipment. It would be the first of its kind… If there is not funding available, I want to make sure that we still prioritize this project, because it is very meaningful.”
Supervisors at Thursday’s meeting approved submitting a Pennsylvania Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant application for 2020 for several proposed projects. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
Township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said the township came up with four possible project areas in which to apply for grant funding, with the handicapped-accessible playground as its top priority. Other projects include paving streets in each of Marguerite, Lloydsville and Whitney — in that order of priority.
He said the township is waiting to hear from Westmoreland County officials to determine if the playground equipment project is eligible for funding. He also said that the county is reviewing the streets that the township is proposing to be paved.
“We may have to do income surveys to determine if those areas are eligible,” he added, unless those villages are found to be pre-qualified as low- and moderate-income areas.
If an area is not pre-qualified, the township must conduct income surveys of residents in those areas. Schmitt said 80% of residents are required to respond to the survey, with at least 51% qualifying as low- and moderate-income persons to be eligible for funding.
“If the county accepts these roads that we would like to get some funding for, it’s going to take a lot of work,” O’Barto said following Thursday’s meeting. “We have to make sure that we are able to get the income surveys done. We are going to need the cooperation of the people who live in these areas to do so.”
Schmitt said the county previously identified low- to moderate-income areas as pre-qualified ones, but he said, “These pre-qualification areas are going by the wayside.
He said since there are not as many pre-qualified areas, “A lot of municipalities are not participating in the (CDBG) program because there’s a lot of time and effort in getting the income surveys,” which may include conducting door-to-door surveys in these communities.
He said no income survey is necessary for the playground equipment project, since it is “specifically geared toward handicapped people, and it’s also at a township facility, that’s an automatic qualification.” He added that the county is checking with HUD representatives to determine if it’s a viable project.
O’Barto said Whitney underwent a CDBG paving project on three streets in the late-1990s. The proposal calls for paving up to nine streets in Marguerite and an unspecified number of streets in Lloydsville near the fire hall. He added that roads in Marguerite and Lloydsville have “not been paved in years.”
Schmitt said there’s no guarantee all four projects will receive CDBG funding.
“Even in a good time, if you’ve got two projects (approved), that was a good year,” he said.
Last year at this time, the township applied for CDBG funding to install a handicapped-accessible walkway around the lake at the municipal complex.
Schmitt said the approximately 0.35-mile walking trail has already been funded by the county for $161,000, which requires a 15% township match.
“We are just waiting for the release of funding by HUD...which typically happens in October or November,” he said, adding that it’s likely a “2021 construction.”
In May, supervisors approved to submit an application for a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant for partial-funding to construct a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at the lake near the township building.
“We do have a lot of irons in the fire with regards to the municipal building,” Schmitt said.
Supervisors on Thursday also awarded a $52,100 bid to Tresco Paving to complete wearing course paving on Bay Hill Drive at Westmoreland County Airpark as part of phase II of the airpark development.
“They installed the original wearing course a number of years ago,” township solicitor Gary Falatovich said. “And it was starting to fade a little bit. They wanted to put the additional wearing course on it to preserve the underlying base.”
So far, there’s only one lot being developed in phase II at the airpark — a 63,000 square-foot commercial spec building located on a 6.56-acre lot owned by EFR II, LLC.
An amendment to the township’s developer’s agreement with Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) was also approved by supervisors. Falatovich said the agreement provides that WCIDC will reimburse the township for carrying out bidding and inspection.
In other business, supervisors announced that Trick or Treat Night is tentatively scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Officials said Halloween trick-or-treating will be further discussed at next month’s regular meeting.
With the Greater Latrobe School District back in session, supervisor John Mylant also asked residents to “slow down” on township roadways.
In other business, supervisors on Thursday approved:
- A pay estimate to Russell Standard for $347,285.08 for the township’s 2020 shot and chip program;
- Appointing Gabe Monzo and Craig Deuel to the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board for three-year appointments;
- Erecting stop signs at Puritan and Manor avenues and Stan, Golf and Driving streets;
- A subdivision for Robert and Beverly Pniewski to subdivide 0.6-acre-lot in a regional commercial (B-3) zone at 3722 Route 30 to convey a lot to the neighbor as a side-lot addition;
- A subdivision for Charles and Helen Snyder to subdivide a 7.7-acre lot in a rural residential (R-1) zone at 341 Saw Mill Road into three parcels.
