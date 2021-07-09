Unity Township supervisors on Thursday approved a zoning amendment that provides a more seamless way to change traditional single-image billboards within the township to electronic billboards.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said the zoning amendment allows the billboard owner to convert each side of a two-sided conventional billboard to an electronic version, but doesn’t permit expanding the size of the billboard.
Before Thursday’s vote, Joseph Connelly presented to supervisors a petition signed by 47 residents opposed to digital billboards in the area from The Villas at Grayhawk heading east toward Charter Oak.
Falatovich said the modifications were needed because some “existing billboards are old and falling apart. We thought it was a decent way to clean up these things.”
Changes to electronic billboards may be done on existing billboards more than 500 feet apart, down from the previous minimum distance of 1,000 feet.
The revised ordinance also states that billboard messages will be allowed to change within 15 seconds, as opposed to 30 seconds perviously.
Falatovich said any new billboard — electronic or traditional — will require township approval as a conditional use.
Other ordinance amendments include designating multi-family dwellings as a permitted use in R-2 and R-3 residential zoning districts, while aviation sales, services and storage are now allowed in the township’s institutional airpark district.
Also Thursday, resident Jim Yokopenic suggested that the supervisors open four rural township roads — Bernie Stone, Bruno, Coke Oven Hill and Pond roads — for all terrain vehicle (ATV) access. The supervisors did not take action on the matter.
In other business of note, supervisors approved:
- A pay estimate of $1,019,042.13 to Tresco Paving Corp. for the 2021 hot mix paving program;
- To delete three streets within the Charter Oak plan as part of the 2021 hot mix program, with plans to do more work in the area at a later date. The move will provide a net savings of $20,794.50, engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said;
- Frye Farm Estates final subdivision, which calls for the development of 35 acres of former farm land into 63 lots of residential duplex (tri-plex and four-plex) units. The subdivision was approved contingent of the completion of 10 pending items.
- An intergovernmental agreement with Hempfield Township regarding Milbee Lane.
