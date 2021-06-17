Unity man earns state's top auctioneering honor

An auctioneer with deep area roots recently earned the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association’s highest honor.
Mark Ferry, a longtime Unity Township resident, was named Auctioneer of the Year by the organization during its yearly conference and meeting in Harrisburg. The organization noted that Ferry was selected for his “leadership, high ethical standards, willingness to share with others, participation in community affairs, and outstanding contributions to the PAA and the auction profession.”
“I was dumbfounded, at a loss for words,” he said of winning the award. “It was an honor. I was humbled.”
Ferry, who has been in the auctioneering business for 45 years, said he first became interested in the business when his mother owned a Latrobe-area antique shop in the 1960s. He is the first auctioneer in his family, he added.
“I drove my folks nuts. I’d home come and pretend to sell a refrigerator for $85,000,” he said with a laugh.
According to his website, apprenticed in the auction business after high school and earned his state license in 1979. His auctioneering business, Mark Ferry Auctioneers, conducts about 50 sales per year. Ferry is a licensed auctioneer in Ohio and Kentucky and has also auctioned in states such as Arizona and Wyoming, where a license isn’t required.
“I’ve met a lot of people in the business,” he said, adding that a successful auctioneer needs proper cadence, product knowledge and the ability to think on your feet.
He was involved in the January 2020 sale of sports memorabilia owned by Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski and later handled the sale of Mazeroski’s Hempfield Township home. His involvement was a special thrill for Ferry, who vividly recalls Mazeroski’s home run to win the 1960 World Series.
“I’m 65 and I remember when that happened when I was a kid,” he said.
Additionally, Ferry recently auctioned the contents of the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township. He’s also handled appraisal for Latrobe golfing legend Arnold Palmer’s estate, conducted a sale at the former Mountain View Inn and sold historic homes throughout the Westmoreland County area, as well as farms, business liquidations, real estate, major antique collections and classic cars.
This month, Ferry handled the sale of Rolling Rock memorabilia at Barkley Beer Distributor in Bradenville, which he said featured visitors from as far as Philadelphia and Ohio.
Another of Ferry’s memorable sales was also conducted in the Derry area, as he sold 47 handmade oriental rugs that featured buyers from seven states.
“People have memories and collect these things,” he said.
Ferry added that he’s been active in benefit auctions for several organizations, including the American Red Cross, the March of Dimes, the Epilepsy Foundation of Western/Central Pennsylvania, the American Heart Association and more.
Previously, he was named the Pennsylvania Bid Calling Champion in 2000, and in 2014, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association. He is also a member of the PAA Hall of Fame.
And even with the industry accolades and a career full of noteworthy sales, Ferry doesn’t plan on stopping auctioneering any time soon.
“I don’t do anything else. This is my release,” he said. “I enjoy what I do and I hope to carry on.”
