A Unity Township man was arrested Wednesday after a year-long investigation led police to believe he sold drugs to a woman who died from an overdose in 2019, according to Latrobe police.
Chad E. Ghrist, 42, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and drug possession.
Latrobe police allege Ghrist sold heroin stamp bags to Rebecca Campbell, 40, of Latrobe which resulted in her death. Police said troopers were dispatched Aug. 15, 2019, to the 300 block of James Street in Latrobe and found Campbell unresponsive, lying on the bathroom floor with drug paraphernalia nearby.
Her obituary said she died “after a long battle with addiction.”
According to police, several months of investigation by Detective Michael Wigand led the Latrobe Police Department to identify Ghrist as the person who sold Campbell the heroin stamp bags.
A preliminary hearing is set for May 3. Ghrist is free on unsecured bail set at $20,000, according to online court documents.
