Recreation and conservation efforts in Unity Township received a boost last week after Gov. Tom Wolf announced that three area projects were part of $70 million in statewide grant funding.
The grants, by way of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program, is being funded through the Keystone Fund.
The fund is generated from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax, Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/snowmobile licenses and federal monies.
Unity Township will receive nearly $250,000 in grant funding to enhance two township playgrounds.
A total of $146,000 will be used to rehabilitate and further develop the Unity Township Park Playground. According to state officials, work will include construction of a pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, and ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.
Additionally, $102,000 is earmarked for rehabilitation and development at the Pleasant Unity Playground. Work will include construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, and ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.
Another $1.1 million in grant funding will go to the Westmoreland Land Trust for payment toward the acquisition of approximately 239 acres in Unity Township, near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, for open space and passive recreation.
Other area projects include:
- Ligonier Township, $21,000 — To prepare a trail study for the development of approximately four miles of trail in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township. State officials said the work will include a written, bound report.
- Westmoreland County, $90,000 — Payment toward the acquisition of approximately nine acres in the Murrysville and Salem Township to provide approximately 0.5 miles of trail for the development of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.
- Westmoreland County, $303,988 — Development of the Five Star Trail in the City of Greensburg and South Greensburg and Youngwood boroughs. Work will include the construction of approximately 1.8 miles of trail from Penn Street in South Greensburg Borough to Trolley Line Avenue in Youngwood Borough and stormwater management measures; rehabilitation of a retaining wall, and ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.
The statewide grants will support a variety of proposals that include: 152 projects to rehabilitate or develop recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities; protect approximately 4,400 acres of open space; 180 acres of streamside forest buffers, and 48 non-motorized and motorized trail projects.
Pennsylvania boasts more than 6,200 local parks and 121 state parks, more than 12,000 miles of trails, and more than 83,000 miles of waterways. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons.
“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together — a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded — improvements to local parks, trails, and river access — bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”
“This important $70 million investment in outdoor recreation, infrastructure and conservation will leverage approximately $196 million in local, county and private investments, giving every state dollar more power for the public good,” Wolf added.
A complete list of grants by county can be found on the DCNR website at dcnr.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.