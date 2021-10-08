Unity in the Community will host a free event for the community, Breaking the Cycle, from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Clair Park, Greensburg.
“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s so important to me that we are working together to break the cycle. I organize these events so the community can hear from different perspectives and highlight how we need to come together to make change here in Westmoreland County,” said organizer Ronel Baccus.
There will be speakers, free food, resource tables and entertainment at the event. Speakers and organizations participating include Westmoreland Community Action, Sage’s Army, NAACP State President Ken Huston, Ray of Hope, and others.
Organizers will be collecting items for the Blackburn Center Shelter and its clients.
The list of needs can be found at this link: https://www.blackburncenter.org/shelter-items-needed
