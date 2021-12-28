Unity Township will receive $167,000 in state funding for proposed improvements to the intersection of Route 30 and the Wimmerton residential development.
PennDOT will distribute approximately $12.9 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 22 municipalities statewide to fund 28 safety projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week.
In a recent survey of 56 responses, 21 Wimmerton residents wanted to eliminate the left turn out of the development toward Latrobe, 19 residents wanted officials to explore the possibility of installing a traffic signal at the intersection and 16 residents wanted no changes made.
In an earlier survey of 261 residents who live in the development and use its roadways, 131 residents wanted to see the installation of a traffic light at Wimmerton’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents wanted to maintain the status quo and 52 residents wanted to use an existing traffic signal at Route 30 near St. Vincent Drive.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto suggested that township officials contact Wimmerton’s resident associations for suggestions on how to proceed with the intersection improvements. A press release from Wolf’s office noted the “construction of a concrete mountable barrier through the intersection” as among the upgrades.
“We’ve got to do it the right way,” O’Barto said of the improvements.
Township officials had previously looked into adding a traffic signal at the intersection, engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said, but officials were not in favor of it, citing costs and maintenance need to operate a traffic light.
Schmitt said previously that motorists traveling on Route 30 East toward Wimmerton will still have the option of making the left turn from the highway into the development. But he noted that “it’s our intention that if anybody wants to go to Latrobe (from Wimmerton), they will go down past the Green Meadows nursing home (via Brouwers Drive) and go out at St. Vincent Lake.”
Schmitt said the yield sign going out of the Wimmerton development will still be in place if roadway improvements are made at the site.
Township supervisors expressed disappointment in the low turnout at an open house this fall highlighting the proposed intersection upgrades. Between the roughly 40 residents who attended the open house and others who emailed surveys, Supervisor Ed Poponick said the township only received 56 responses from Wimmerton residents.
With more than 400 residents living in the development, O’Barto had hoped to get responses from at least half the residents, and hoped more were able to attend the open house.
Also in Westmoreland County, Irwin Borough will receive $347,000 in ARLE funding to upgrade traffic signals at the 10th Street intersection.
Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue. Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.
“This program helps communities across the state make investments in safety and efficient traffic flow,” Wolf said. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”
