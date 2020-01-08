The Unity Township Auditors approved an increase to the township supervisors’ hourly and overtime rates during their annual meeting on Tuesday.
The auditors set 2020 compensation rates for the township’s three supervisors — John Mylant, Mike O’Barto and Ed Poponick — at $29 per hour for regular work and $43.50 for all overtime. Each of the supervisors also serve as township roadmasters.
Auditor Clement A. Matta Jr. was absent from the meeting.
The rates represent a slight bump from the previous pay scale, which sat at $27.75 per hour for regular work and $41.63 per hour for overtime in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
The hourly pay is in addition to the compensation provided to the supervisors for performing their duties as elected officials, set at $4,125 in accordance with state code.
Auditor Greg Fumea said supervisors’ benefits this year include participation in the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System, while other benefits will be the same as the township’s other union employees.
Fumea also asked for the supervisors to meet with the auditors regarding inventory once everything is in place at the township’s new public works garage.
In other business at the meeting, Bill Hogel was selected as auditor chairman, Fumea as vice chairman and Matta as secretary for 2020.
