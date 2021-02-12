Unity Township officials will hear from the public later this month regarding proposed changes to the township’s zoning ordinance.
One change would allow multi-family homes to be constructed in suburban residential (R-2) and rural village (R-3) districts as a permitted use.
In related business, supervisors on Thursday approved rezoning a little over 116 acres of the Unity Township portion of the former Valley Green Golf & Country Club from agricultural (A-1) to R-2.
Valley Green Westmoreland LLC is looking to purchase 260 acres of the former 18-hole course with plans to develop more than 100 residential dwellings.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said amending the zoning ordinance would give Valley Green Westmoreland’s developer Shuster Homes more flexibility in building multi-family and patio homes.
Under the current ordinance, developers would have to apply for a conditional use permit and seek approval from the township’s zoning hearing board to construct multi-family dwellings in those districts.
“What we’re doing now with these changes, they don’t have to go through that,” Falatovich said.
If the zoning amendment is approved, developers could construct two dwelling units on the minimum lot area of 15,000 square feet for R-2 zones and minimum lot area of 8,000 square feet for R-3 zones.
“We reduced the lot sizes to enable multi-family dwellings to be built in those areas more easily,” Falatovich said.
Valley Green Westmoreland is seeking a similar zoning change on the Hempfield Township side consisting of 144 acres.
The public hearing for the proposed zoning changes is slated for 4 p.m. Feb. 23.
Township officials are also considering amending the zoning ordinance to include guidelines for existing billboards within the township to electronic ones, as well as reducing the minimum distance between electronic billboards from 1,000 feet to 500 feet along the same side of the roadway, including Route 30.
Planning commission officials previously suggested that Falatovich add language to the proposed zoning ordinance that restricts lumens — a common unit for measuring light — on electronic billboards within the township. Officials cited the potential for excessively bright billboards to distract drivers.
The current zoning ordinance requires the display, message or text of the electronic billboard does not change more than once every 30 seconds — which cannot include any motion, such as spinning or flashing.
In other business on Thursday, Supervisor Mike O’Barto proclaimed Jan. 31, 2021, to be “Mary (Kropilak) Tandarich Day” in Unity Township. Tandarich turned 104 years old on Jan. 30. She resides in the village of Whitney.
“She has been an outstanding resident of Unity Township,” O’Barto said.
“God bless her,” added Supervisor John Mylant.
Township officials reminded residents of a public hearing slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, regarding whether there should be modifications to a zoning ordinance to relax requirements for the keeping of chickens in residential areas in the township.
Supervisors also approved plans for Marguerite Lake LLC to build a two-story, 32-by-36-foot expansion to its existing building along Marguerite Lake Road, which houses Pleasant Unity Supply.
However, supervisors voted to deny Colony of Latrobe’s plans to install a drive-thru pickup window at McCoy’s Pizza, 305 Colony Lane. Falatovich said the applicant did not seek the required zoning ordinance approval, relating to variance issues.
“The applicant was requested numerous times to make the application to the zoning hearing board and failed to do that,” he said.
