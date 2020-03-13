The Unity Township Supervisors approved several ordinance amendments at their regular meeting on Thursday, including implementing separate fines related to blight in the municipality and to prevent the discharge of rain or surface water onto township roads.
During a public hearing this month, township officials addressed questions raised by residents regarding a proposed ordinance change to cut down on blight in areas of the township.
The ordinance amendment allows the township’s code enforcement staff to impose a $50 penalty to property owners who violate the ordinance.
Under the ordinance in place before Thursday’s approval, township solicitor Gary Falatovich said Unity Township filed a citation against property owners through the Magisterial District Judge’s office. The new terms, he noted, would enable the township to impose an immediate $50 penalty with a time period for offenders to fix the condition of their property. The code enforcement staff will be able to post the non-criminal citation directly on the property in question or impose it by mail.
The $50 penalty offers an alternative for offenders to avoid a “heftier prosecution” and attorney’s fees, Falatovich said previously.
Township officials cited the lengthy process of citing offenders through the local district judge’s office as a reason behind the proposed change. However, if an offender fails to both pay the penalty and fix the condition of their property, then “they wind up getting a citation issued or a non-criminal complaint filed with the magistrate and a fine increased dramatically,” Falatovich added.
Falatovich said the time period for offenders to remediate the violation will be on a “case-by-case” basis. He added that the determined time period will be at the discretion of township code enforcement officer Steve Yanchik.
Stormwater discharge violators will also be fined $50 under the amended ordinance, but supervisor Mike O’Barto suggested that township officials be “realistic” about enforcement. Resident Paul McCommons also questioned how the township would enforce the matter.
“There are places in Unity Township where this situation is causing a problem, mostly in the winter when it freezes,” O’Barto said. “I don’t want to see us jumping on everybody that has water coming out on the road and it’s not really causing a problem.”
Township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. explained current stormwater expectations on Thursday, saying the changes are largely being brought on by updated Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requirements.
“When the stormwater regulations were enacted in the (1990s), the method of creating stormwater was that the raindrops would hit the roof, the roof collected it with a gutter and a downspout, the downspout ran on to the road, the water ran down the road and into a catch basin, and the catch basins went down into a central stormwater pond,” he said.
“For the most recent DEP regulations, they have changed their theory on that and their thinking is they want that raindrop back into the ground closest to where it hit. For example, if it hits the roof and comes off the roof, they want it go into the yard and in the ground that way.”
Schmitt said the stormwater issue doesn’t apply to modern homes built in the 1990s or 2000s, but when homeowners “are putting interior French drains in their basements and discharging them out, almost like a swimming pool pump, directly out onto the roads. That large amount of water quickly causes icing problems for us. That’s the intent of the ordinance (amendment).”
Also Thursday, the Unity Township Supervisors approved previously-discussed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance, which include changes to the zoning of some properties along Route 981 near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and the reduction of minimum lot size requirements for multi-unit homes, among other modifications.
The supervisors reviewed the amendments, which have been in the planning stages for some time, during public hearings over the past few months.
One of the modifications involves changing an area of Route 981 southwest of the airport from an R-1 (rural residential) to B-3 (regional commercial) zoning classification.
The zoning change, Falatovich said previously, would provide more flexibility for affected property owners and would align with a nearby zoning district that is currently in a B-3 zone. He noted that the modification would not change how affected properties, which include a combination of single-family dwellings and businesses, are currently being used.
Falatovich noted the change in zoning classification from rural residential to regional commercial “would enable property owners to market their properties for sale at a later date and give them more alternatives.” He added that the modifications are being made because of upgrades to Route 981 in recent years, including the construction of a roundabout near the airport and widening of the roadway.
Several property owners elsewhere along Route 981 sought a similar change from R-1 to B-3. That request includes 10 properties near the former intersection at Charles Houck Road that was removed for the construction of the roundabout.
Other approved zoning changes include decreasing minimum lot sizes to give future home builders more options, including cutting the minimum lot area from 12,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet in the R-3 residential zone.
Other lot changes include: Reducing the minimum lot area per dwelling unit from 80,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet in a conservation zone, from 60,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet in an agricultural zone, and from 10,000 square feet to 7,500 square feet in an R-2 zone.
Last year, the supervisors authorized the township’s planning and zoning staff and Falatovich to initiate the process of reviewing and amending the zoning ordinance. Zoning was first instituted in the township in September 1991.
Other approved zoning changes include:
• Modifying the existing provisions of the ordinance relating to private windmills and windmill farms. Brothers Dean and David Schober, citing concerns about the possible placement of a windmill near their property along Chestnut Ridge, asked the township in January to look into extending the permitted distance between a windmill and an adjacent property line. As a result, Falatovich said the amended ordinance approved Thursday states that the supporting structure of a windmill be at least 750 feet from any lot line, no less than 2,000 feet from a residential structure and have a distance of no less than 1,500 feet from another windmill;
• Modifying the definitions of dwelling unit, landscaping business, light manufacturing, family, multi-family dwelling and windmill farms;
• Adding definitions for single house-keeping units and short-term rentals;
• Eliminating separate definitions for townhouses, triplexes and quadplexes and bringing them within the definition of multi-family dwellings;
• Amending the provisions of the zoning ordinance with respect to bed and breakfasts to include provisions for short-term rentals;
• Eliminating references to private garages to address a conflict with other portions of the zoning ordinance.
Each of the ordinances approved Thursday will go into effect within five days, Falatovich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.