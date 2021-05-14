Unity Township took another step closer in its return to a regional Latrobe recreational partnership.
Supervisors on Thursday approved a resolution to form a joint recreation commission with the City of Latrobe, Greater Latrobe School District and Youngstown Borough.
“With us re-merging, it’s going to create a lot more opportunities for our residents as well as the residents in the Greater Latrobe community,” said Supervisor Mike O’Barto. “We also feel that Unity Township will be able to offer our residents a lot more amenities than what we had in the past four or five years.”
The proposed 10-year agreement will reunite the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission and Unity Township, which have worked as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014, when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
The relationship, which first began with a 10-year intermunicipal pact, ended after persistent disagreements over recreation commission operations.
Under the new partnership, according to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, Unity Township will contribute $100,000 per year to the joint commission; the school district will provide roughly $74,000, and Latrobe will pay $38,000.
Additionally, the three entities will each elect three members to the commission’s nine-member board. Youngstown won’t have a board representative and will not contribute financially to the joint commission, Falatovich said. However, Youngstown is included the commission since it is part of the school district.
Falatovich said the partnership will be called the Latrobe, Unity, Youngstown and GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing everybody involved,” said Supervisor Ed Poponick.
Added Falatovich via email to the Bulletin: “The commission will develop, schedule and implement programming which promotes the fair and equitable utilization of the facilities throughout the GLSD. So, programming can take place anywhere in appropriate facilities within Unity Township or the City of Latrobe. The location of the programs depends on the capabilities of the facilities to accommodate them.”
Unity Township last month applied for two grants through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for Unity Township Park and Pleasant Unity playground upgrades.
O’Barto previously estimated — between the two applications — that the township is requesting around $400,000 in funding for handicapped-accessible playground equipment. He previously said the current equipment at the Pleasant Unity playground near Volunteer Road was last upgraded in the 1990s.
“I believe that you will see additional soccer leagues in Unity Township on our adjacent field to the municipal building,” O’Barto said. “It’s going to be something that we wanted to see for years.”
Starting in 2015, the Greensburg YMCA has provided recreation programming to Unity Township residents. The contract, which cost the township $50,000 through the first five years, was extended last year at a price tag of $56,700, but expired in March.
“We did enjoy our relationship with the YMCA, but we just felt that we needed a little bit more,” O’Barto said.
Supervisors on Thursday also approved a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant application and use agreement for the Mountain View Elementary School playground project.
O’Barto said the total project cost is around $178,000, with $158,000 being sought via grant funding. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will pay the balance and is responsible for the grant’s 15% match.
In other business, Unity Township’s largest-ever paving project has expanded even further in scope.
Supervisors on Thursday approved a change order in the amount of $255,650 to Plum-based Tresco Paving, adding several additional roads to this year’s paving project.
“After opening bids, supervisors have opted add some streets onto the project,” said township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc.
The additional streets include: Harcourt Drive, Exeter Road, Glengary Drive, Oxford Drive, Acacia Circle, Bell Fire Oval, Court Place, Mason Drive, Hall Street, a portion of Wimmerton Boulevard, Lauralynn Drive and Farmview Court.
Last month, supervisors awarded a $1.49 million bid to Tresco, with plans to address some roads that haven’t been paved in 4-5 decades among others.
In other business, the board awarded a $121,700 bid to Williamsburg-based TRS Roofing Inc. to replace the township municipal building’s roof.
O’Barto said the roof has had several leaks in the past five years, which were patched with temporary repairs.
“The last time that a new roof was put on was in the early ‘90s,” he said. “We felt that it’s time to put a new roof on.”
The roof replacement comes with a life-time warranty, O’Barto said.
Supervisors also awarded a $195,981 bid to Chesterfield-based Insituform Technology, LLC for the township’s stormwater lining project in the areas of Jamell Acres and Mission Road — two areas part of this year’s paving project.
The paving, roof replacement and stormwater lining projects are all funded by the bond issue supervisors approved in March which expected to raise about $8 million to finance a variety of township projects without having to increase taxes.
Supervisors also approved two pay estimates of $73,388.04 and $3,915.16 to Derry Construction for a project creating a handicapped-assessible walkway around the lake at the township’s municipal complex.
The project is backed by a $90,000 federal Community Development Block Grant. In March, supervisors awarded an $85,462 bid to Derry Construction to complete the project, which also adds handicap parking spaces to the parking lot behind the municipal building, with a handicap-accessible ramp that leads to the 0.35-mile walking trail around the lake.
Also Thursday, supervisors approved a cooperation agreement with St. Vincent College for the construction of a new multipurpose indoor athletic and convocation center funded through a $1.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant.
According to information about the latest round of grants from the RACP, this project will involve the construction of a new facility equipped with four full-size, multi-sport athletic courts as well as a recreational indoor track.
The space will have a flexible design to accommodate a variety of recreational and sports activities as well as hosting arts, cultural, and educational events. The initial design also includes smaller multi-use spaces for classroom instruction and meetings.
In other business, supervisors said the township’s spring clean-up event on April 24 was a success.
O’Barto announced that 38 full dumpsters were hauled to a landfill at cost of $16,910 — a discounted price. He also said the event’s partner Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling took in 41 Freon units, 63 fluorescent bulbs, and 1,206 tires “at no cost to the township or our residents.”
Supervisors thanked Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling Executive Director Ellen Keefe, the township’s employees, Randy Redinger and Sons, Salandro’s Refuse Inc., and volunteers, including resident John Smith. Officials said the event is tentatively planned for next year, as well.
Also, the township has scheduled its Senior Summer Picnic for 11 a.m. June 25 at the municipal complex’s lakeside pavilion.
All seniors ages 50 and older are welcome, but space is limited. Tickets are $5 per person and required for admittance. Call the township office at 724-539-2546 for more information.
Also on Thursday, supervisors approved:
- A contract with Johnson Inc., of Latrobe, for playgrounds and monuments grounds maintenance, including upkeep and mowing at: St. Vincent Shaft Memorial, the Whitney Honor Roll, the Marguerite Playground, the Pleasant Unity Playground, and the municipal building.
- Advertising for bids to replace a fabric cover at the township’s salt storage facility which has torn over the years due to weather;
- Conservation partnership agreement with the Westmoreland Conservation District. Falatovich said, “The township has had a longstanding relationship with the Conservation District,” which provides environmental and stormwater management consulting work to the township. “This agreement reinforces that relationship over a period of five years,” he said;
- Act 537 amendment for the Sambella subdivision;
- An ordinance regarding speed limit and stop sign modification within the township. “This ordinances essentially reaffirms and re-enacts all posted speed limits and intersection and traffic control devices,” Falatovich said;
- An ordinance regarding the installation of two new stops signs along Meadow Spring Road at its intersections with Eton Drive and Winslow Court;
- An ordinance regarding the township’s online eCode re-enactment and re-consolidation;
- Simple final subdivions for Stonehenge Plan and Awnist Group, LLC.
Other roads included in this year’s paving project are:
Westview Court, Limberline Drive, Jamell Drive, Sawmill Road, Hilton Road, Carriage Road, Rollings Meadows Drive, Orchard Drive, Spring Run Road, Morningside Drive, Sachs Street, Reagan Street, Plantation Drive, Basswood Court, Ashwood Court, Mt. View Heights Road, Skyview Drive, Hoover Road, Timbercrest Drive, Nicely Place, Forest Glen Drive, Havenwood Drive, Autumn View Court, Tara Drive, Attleboro Place, Attleboro Road, Ben Venue Drive, McClellan Drive, Lakeview Drive, Mutual Patch Road, Reed Drive, Bessemer Drive, Garden View Drive, Costello Road, Hancock Road, Jay Street, Jefferson Drive, Madison Road, Raven Drive, Country Drive, Novotny Road, Liston Road, Liston Road, Hartman Road, Kingston Street (from Route 30 to Hillcrest Drive), Monastery Drive (from Route 981 to Emission Road), Wimmerton Boulevard (from Route 30 to North Shenandoah Drive), Theatre Street (from Route 30 to driveway of Horner Insurance), South Fir Drive, Elm Street, Lakeview Drive (from Monastery to Kennedy drives), Short Street, Quinn Road, Downs Street, Redwood Circle, Yellowstone Drive (from South Shenandoah to Sequoia Court), Paul Street, East High Acres Road (from Frye Farm Road to Mt. View Drive), Shady Hill Road, Parkview Drive, Maywood Drive, Highview Drive, Highview Place, Woodview Court, from Dellview Court to the cul de sac, Laurel Circle, Laurel View Court, Allegheny Avenue, Anderson Street, Fayette Street, Jem Lane, Lloyd Avenue Extension, Greenwalt Street, Bungalow Road, Forest Avenue, Josephine Avenue, Ransel Road, Ice House Road, Dickens Street and Marley Lane.
