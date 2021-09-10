Twenty years later, looking back on 9/11, there are countless people and places connected to the events of that day whom we must remember, so that their legacy lives on.
Many members of the local community shared that they feel there is something else we must remember about that dark chapter in our nation’s history, too: The way it brought Americans together — reminding us that we are all one big family — and the way it forged us into a better version of ourselves.
Reflecting on 9/11, nearly everyone seemed to agree that we desperately need to remember the ties that bind us and set aside our differences so that we can lift each other up again.
Here are their thoughts:
“I think the lesson for me is that life can change in an instant. It’s so important that we — I know it’s cliché — but that we live each day to the fullest. The other thing I take with me is something I wish we had today: A sense of community, how the nation rallied together. That’s so needed right now. All this fighting about politics, masks, COVID, everybody entrenched in their positions. We just need to stop and think about each other, try to be respectful of each other, because none of us know what tomorrow’s going to bring.”
— Rosie Wolford
———
“I think that as a nation it seems like we were so united after 9/11. Everyone, and our country, we were patriotic, standing up for America, and we believed in each other. Today, I think our country is so divided it’s not even funny, and it has a lot to do with a lot of things. We need to get back to caring about each other, being compassionate toward our fellow Americans. We must back our military, give them the things they need, so they are out of harm’s way whenever they are being sent overseas.”
— Mike O’Barto
———
“The way I look at it, with the way the world is today: Don’t let your guard down. People tend to look straight forward, they don’t look at the wide angle of what can happen. The society we live in today, anything can happen. It seems like, as the old cliché goes, history can repeat itself. ... Twenty years later, who knows what can happen? I don’t think maybe anything will, but there’s always that question in the back of everyone’s mind. My biggest fear is we get too complacent and relaxed, thinking it’s never going to happen again. As time goes on, we become more vulnerable.”
— John Brasile
———
“I think we always need to remember the heroes who died that day. Not just the firefighters and other first responders, but also the people on Flight 93. And how it was great to see the country come together. Speaking to today’s terms, it’s a shame that 20 years later the country is falling apart.”
— Jason Patrick
———
“The bravery of the Flight 93 victims, that should never be forgotten. Those people worked together. ... (After 9/11, as a nation) we were all united as one. I think that has a lot to do with knowing the stance that the Flight 93 passengers took. They were united as one to take on the terrorists. ... I think (former President) George W. Bush said it well when he said they gave it their all. That’s what we as a nation did as well.”
— Roland “Bud” Mertz
———
“I think for me — and I just talked about this with my co-workers and family — my kids are just starting to learn more about this. My son being in eighth grade, (he’s starting to become more aware of) what’s going on in the world. For me, the biggest thing right now is remembering that feeling of something that was so tragic but also the comfort that people provided to other people. I think now people need that more than ever, with what’s happening with the world. People forget to take care of each other. That to me is the most important thing coming out of that tragedy and how we got through that.”
— Susan Huba
———
“We are stronger when we are working together. We learned that regardless of our race, religion, creed or sexual orientation, we are stronger as one people united. I think that the actions of solidarity that we saw in so many ways should inform our actions today. We are better together and we have to lift one another up, not tear one another down.”
— Dr. Carol Fox
———
“The most important thing is that we remember the people who lost their lives on 9/11, and also, the men and women who went over to Afghanistan. We need to thank them and their family members for finding Osama bin Laden and the other terror networks. ... Looking back to see where we went, where we’re at now, this is a day to reflect on lives lost.”
— Sean Kertes
———
“I just said this the other day. Right now, our nation and our communities are so divided. We need to reflect back on 9/11 and how our communities and our entire country pulled together to help everyone through it. ... Now I look at it, wow, where we are right now, whether you’re talking about politics, pandemic, wearing or not wearing face coverings ... I feel like we’re on the total opposite end as a country opposed to 9/11. What 9/11 showed us is what we can do united as a country, as a community. You still had differences of opinions, religions, nationalities and political views. Twenty years later, this is where we are? It’s mind-boggling to me.”
— Dr. Georgia Teppert
———
“Today in 2021, we are all so divided politically. We need to remember how we each felt during the week after 9/11. I’ve never been more proud to be an American, watching how our country came together. There is plenty to divide us over the years, but we must remember we are American first and foremost and remain united.”
— Gina Cerilli Thrasher
———
“I feel the most important thing that we need to remember about Sept. 11 is the feeling of unity and patriotism that we felt. That day everyone felt like Americans regardless of political views. We put our differences aside, we all came together as one nation. We also must remember the innocent lives lost and how those families must have felt hearing the news that their loved ones were lost.”
— R. Bruce Love
———
“There was so much anger right afterwards, while people were looking for someone to blame or lash out at in their pain. But there were also so many moments of true compassion and humanity, and empathy is far stronger than anger. Those compassionate stories will be the ones passed down long after the angry ones are forgotten.”
— Tracy Trotter
———
“Reflecting back 20 years on the events of 9/11, it is most important to remember the (nearly) 3,000 lives lost that day and the families of those victims and heroes. In addition, we should remember how fragile freedom is and be ready to defend our freedom from all attacks.”
— Dr. Dean Huss
———
“9/11 should be a symbol of an America that comes together during crisis — World War I, World War II, the polio vaccine, the landing on the moon. It saddens me that our respect and concern for each other has been overshadowed, even replaced, with contempt.”
— Vince Quatrini
———
“It is most important that we remember the sacrifice of those who died that day and to never take our freedom and safety for granted.”
— Rep. Jason Silvis
———
“I think the most important thing to remember is our response to 9/11. This nation woke up on Sept. 12 with a patriotism I haven’t seen since, nor had I witnessed previously. I can only imagine that Sept. 12, 2001, must have been what the U.S. was like on V-J Day and V-E Day as our nation’s men were returning from the victories of World War II. The U.S. flag was hoisted up in the rubble in New York City like our men hoisted it up in the now-famous photo from Iwo Jima. This was the year when entrepreneurs made flags that were mounted on rear car windows by closing the window on the mounting. Nearly every car had an American flag that furled in the wind while the car was moving. People of every political persuasion quoted famous sayings about America, this “shining city on a hill,” and talked about American exceptionalism as that intangible that our enemies envied. After one of the greatest tragedies of war and aggression on American soil, Americans stood up and praised this country’s foundations and ideals for months. We were proud of our first responder heroes, which included firefighters, EMS and police officers. Americans from far away descended to New York City to help the efforts and relieve their brothers and sisters. I’m getting goosebumps remembering that feeling that pervaded everything that fall. ... Americans CAN come together, in times of great stress and hardship, and help each other rise up.”
— Doug Chew
———
“Sept. 11 is one of the most poignant and painful reminders that human life is sacred and when life is used as a pawn or weapon for the advancement of an agenda or ideology, it is one of the most grave sins.”
— Rev. Paul R. Taylor
———
“I think that it is most important for us to remember that those who died on Sept. 11 lived in families and communities who continue to suffer great sadness and loss. For though Sept. 11 happened to the nation, it struck those closest to the dead more profoundly and on a much deeper human level.”
— Dr. Timothy Kelly
———
“Twenty years later, I feel it’s important for us to recognize that we must stand together as a country and never lose our freedoms. So much can be said for the men and women that serve. We must recognize how much loss the families of the fallen have endured and never forget their great importance as we share a deep rooted LOVE of our great country, never forgetting their sacrifice was great!”
— Rep. Leslie Rossi
