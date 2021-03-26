HARRISBURG — United Way of Pennsylvania is conducting a COVID-19 Impact Survey to assess the financial and household burdens that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused on the state’s families. This short confidential survey asks Pennsylvania families about their experience with finances, housing and utilities, child care, food accessibility, transportation and health care during the last year.
The United Way network is asking Pennsylvania residents to share their experiences in the short confidential survey, available at https://bit.ly/UWPsurvey. The survey is also available in Spanish.
An initial COVID-19 Impact Survey was conducted in August of last year to establish the ways in which Pennsylvania families were affected six months into the crisis. Results from the 2020 survey can be found at https://www.uwp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020-COVID-19-Impact-on-PA-The-ALICE-Story.pdf. This second survey will compare the experiences of families at the beginning of the pandemic to now, one year into the crisis.
The second statewide survey is open through March 29. A state analysis will be available shortly after the survey’s conclusion. No individual or identifying information will be released or shared.
