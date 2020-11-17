In partnership with United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Welcome Home Shelter and Union Mission have opened cold weather shelters in Westmoreland County for the 2020-21 winter season, offering emergency lodging and transportation to residents who are homeless or without heat.
The shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights when the temperature hits below 25 degrees. CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed to ensure the safety of the residents.
“The community has a lot to worry about right now — finding a warm place to sleep shouldn’t be one of them. When the temperature drops to freezing or below, these cold weather shelters can provide the warmth and nourishment individuals and families need,” said Jesse Sprajcar, Community Impact Director for the Westmoreland Region of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “With just one simple call to the 2-1-1 helpline, individuals can quickly find a safe place to stay and get transportation to that location if needed.”
This is the sixth season the shelters have been offered to the community. Last year, the shelters provided 262 nights of lodging to 71 individuals and families. In addition to a safe place to sleep, the shelters also provide guests with food, transportation and service referrals, depending on their circumstances.
“These cold weather shelters are safe spaces that are welcoming to anyone in the community who needs a warm place to spend one night or several nights. The shelters provide critical resources and the boost individuals and families need to bounce back to a stable environment,” said Alyssa Cholodofsky, Westmoreland Region Director for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
All seeking refuge will be asked to have their temperature taken, wear a mask and complete a health questionnaire upon entry to the shelter as a precaution for all guests’ safety. Those needing shelter with a positive test for COVID-19 will be quarantined in a secure area.
To check if the shelters will be open on a given evening, individuals can call United Way’s PA 2-1-1. The shelters will remain in service through March 31, 2021.
