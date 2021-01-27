More than a third of Pennsylvania families struggle to make ends meet, many of which have felt the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Those were the findings of a United Way of Pennsylvania study discussed Tuesday during a virtual meeting held by the nonprofit organization.
United Way officials presented the findings of, “ALICE in Pennsylvania: A Financial Hardship Study,” which was released publicly Tuesday.
Before the pandemic hit, nearly 1.4 million Pennsylvania households, or 27%, were already one emergency away from financial ruin, a 10-year record high.
Those families are considered ALICE: Asset limited, income constrained, employed.
ALICE is an initiative of the Pennsylvania network of United Ways to raise awareness of the challenges faced by working families.
It also advocates and to mobilize organizations and individuals who want to support strategies and policies that support ALICE along their journey to financial stability, according to its website.
ALICE earns above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), but makes less than what’s needed to afford basic essentials, according to United Way. Combined, ALICE and families below the FPL make up 39% of Pennsylvania households — or 1.97 million Pennsylvanians.
The findings of the study show that 29% of Westmoreland County’s 150,368 households fall in the ALICE threshold, while an additional 10% are considered poverty.
United Way officials said the findings of the report are fairly consistent statewide amongst counties.
For example, just 49% of families in Philadelphia and Potter counties are above the ALICE threshold.
“These are two very different types of countries, you have one more urban, one more rural, but they are still showing the same percent of people who are struggling to survive,” said Rebecca O’Shea, advocacy coordinator at United Way of Pennsylvania.
United Way on Tuesday also presented the findings of a COVID-19 economic impact survey conducted in August 2020 that provides a comprehensive picture of financial need across Pennsylvania, beyond traditional federal poverty guidelines.
“One of the key things that we learned is that ALICE households were most concerned about how they are going to afford their housing,” O’Shea said. “Whereas much of the rest of Pennsylvania was really focused on COVID-19 and whether they’d contract the disease.”
Additionally, 70% of survey respondents indicated changes in employment during the pandemic, including being temporarily laid off, losing their job or changing jobs. Seventy-seven percent said they had one month or less of savings or less to cover basic household bills, such as housing, food, childcare and transportation.
Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of Pennsylvania, said the story of ALICE during the pandemic is two-tailed.
“One of those tales is of our ALICE families who work in high demand occupations during the pandemic: They’re working in grocery stores, in child care centers, as home health aides,” she said.
Those families, Rotz said, have been hailed as the heroes of the pandemic.
“But we also have to acknowledge the other side of the ALICE story, among those who work in occupations that were heavily hit by the pandemic,” she said.
Such workers included those in the retail or hospitality industry.
“What these families all share in common is that prior to the pandemic, they were already struggling financially,” Rotz said.
Data from the studied shows that over the last decade, Pennsylvania’s low- and middle- income working families lost buying power as increases to the costs of essentials, such as housing and healthcare, outpaced wage increases. This caused the number of ALICE households to rise a substantial 35% between 2007 and 2018. The number of ALICE households grew to account for 27% of Pennsylvania households in 2018, which is up from 21% in 2007. The number of impoverished households remained largely flat at about 13% of the state’s total households.
The statewide average annual cost of survival in 2018 ranged from $23,544 for a single adult, to $26,436 for a senior citizen and $69,648 for a family of four with an infant and a preschooler. The median hourly wage for a retail salesperson, the most common occupation in Pennsylvania in 2018, was $11.08, or $22,160 per year.
United Way will also be advocating for rental and utility assistance to help families who are months behind on their bills, for state partnership and investment in PA to continue to connect people in need to resources in their communities, and for increased access to high quality infant and toddler care which will be necessary to help ALICE families return to work.
United Way also advocates for various public policy priorities, such as a state earned income tax credit (EITC). Officials say an EITC will benefit low- to middle-income earners by returning earnings back to the household.
“Essentially, that puts dollars back in the pockets of working families, and that money gets reinvented in our economy and will help with the economic springback of the pandemic, as well,” Rotz said.
Through different community partners, United Way does a lot of outreach to inform the public about ALICE, Rotz said.
“Increasingly, (ALICE) is a word that’s sort of becoming part of everyone’s vocabulary to describe a population who we’ve historically referred to as the ‘working poor,’” Rotz said. “We really prefer the term ‘ALICE.’ It does more to describe the situation of ALICE as working families.
“There’s a lot of dignity in the work ALICE is doing every day,” she added. “ALICE’s situation is not for lack of effort, but certainly our communities don’t thrive the way that they do without ALICE.”
