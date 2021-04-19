A yearlong study of human services in Westmoreland County has yielded the recommendation for the county to hire a human services director.
The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County (CFWC) engaged The Hill Group in a detailed study to articulate a new mission and vision for human services in Westmoreland County.
The project examined research and best practices, critically assessed the current state of services within the county, and made recommendations to expand access, increase capacity and improve infrastructure.
With the goal to build, maintain and repair the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of residents, the study recommended optimizations within the human services system that will improve integration among organizations and with the county.
“Our core mission at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is to improve lives by identifying problems and bringing partners together to create long-lasting change in the community,” said Alyssa Cholodofsky, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland Region Director. “We were excited to work with Westmoreland County and CFWC to conduct this human services study and collaborate to improve the well-being for Westmoreland County residents. This study is a critical step to understanding the current system and offer ways to better reach people who need assistance.”
A primary recommendation from the study is to hire a human services director for the county. According to the recommendation, the director would work with providers to advance efforts to increase community outreach, conduct periodic community needs assessments and help spread awareness about current, new or expanded services.
Funding for the project was provided by The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County and United Way. Recommendations from the study were informed by the guidance of a steering committee comprised of nonprofit executive directors, county officials and local foundation leaders, an in-depth survey of human services executives, interviews with community leaders and comparable research from the human services systems in similar counties.
The study’s findings reveal that Westmoreland County is home to a large and diverse group of human service providers — such as the food bank, homeless and domestic violence shelters — that are eager to collaborate to improve services and meet increasing needs.
In addition to building on these strengths, the human services study recommends that the county address technology improvements, lack of services in rural areas, and insufficient countywide transportation, while balancing budgets and funding to provide adequate services.
“It’s our duty to make sure residents of Westmoreland County have access to the human services they need,” Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew said. “This study identified strengths and provided guidance on how to support our human service infrastructure and improve lives across the County. The last 12 months really demonstrated the human service need, so we’re happy to have these results.”
Through continued collaboration with Westmoreland County and CFWC, United Way will help steer the strategic coordination of integrated human services planning, enable cross-system collaboration and introduce staff education and development programs. These improvements will further assist human services providers to meet the growing need of individuals and families living in Westmoreland County.
