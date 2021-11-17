Local Union 1537 United Steelworkers and its units will hold their monthly meetings Nov. 18 at Huber Hall, Latrobe. The meetings begin at 4 p.m., with the union meeting commencing at 4:30 p.m. All members and retirees are invited to attend. Local Union 1537-01, 1537-02, 1537-03, 1537-06 United Steelworkers Retiree Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Sharky’s Café. All retirees are welcome to come. Christmas party tickets will be available.
United Steelworkers to meet Thursday, retirees Friday
