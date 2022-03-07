Union workers from City Brewing Co.'s Latrobe brewery, in a vote held on Saturday, "overwhelmingly rejected" the "last, best and final offer" from the company amid contract negotiations that started back in early October, according to Bill Palmer, president of IUE-CWA Local 22.
Seniority and overtime pay have become sticking points in the negotiations between City Brewery — a trade name for City Brewing Co. — and union workers, Palmer said.
"From the beginning of negotiations, seniority has been an issue with the company. It's one of your main benefits as a member of the union," he said.
Furthermore, "the company is trying to put language in the contract to mandate workers work 12-hour shifts, and this schedule they're pushing actually takes overtime away from their employees," he added.
A City Brewery spokesperson issued the following statement when the Bulletin reached out to the company for comment on the situation: "City Brewery has spent over six months working hard to reach an agreement with the IUE-CWA union for our Latrobe brewery and our most recent offer included significant wage increases for all covered employees — nearly 23% for new hires — upfront payments on signing, enhanced vacation accruals and competitive benefits. We remain committed to getting a strong contract in place for the benefit of our employees."
Palmer and Bob Charettie, president of IUE-CWA Local 144, issued the following joint statement last week: "Throughout this process, the union has tried to bargain a fair contract for all of its members."
Together, the two union groups represent more than 190 employees, according to Palmer.
He said that union workers began bargaining with the company in the first week of October, as the previous contract expired Oct. 31. They have been working under the terms of a contract extension since Nov. 1, which ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
There are still union workers working at the plant, however, Palmer noted.
He said the company "held mandatory meetings for the employees, where they were captive audience meetings, during work hours, and employees had to listen to the company talk about the contract before the union ever got the chance to talk to them."
"Basically, the term people like to use for those meetings is 'hostage sessions,' because employees have to go and listen. They don't have a choice," he said.
Palmer said the company presented its "last, best and final offer" to union workers on Tuesday, March 1.
Currently, union workers are still hoping to "get the company back to the bargaining table," Palmer said, adding that a union representative is scheduled to meet with company officials today (Monday) "to discuss where we go from here."
"The way the company is trying to negotiate the contract is to take away bargaining power from the union," he said. "Which is one of our main purposes. The union is there to bargain for members."
Union workers and their supporters held an informational picket on Friday outside the Latrobe brewery, the former Rolling Rock plant located along the Loyalhanna Creek and Ligonier Street across from First Ward Playground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.