Union workers from City Brewing Co.'s Latrobe brewery ended their strike at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17, after a 3 p.m. meeting between union and company officials bore fruit.
"We ended up with a tentative agreement that will be voted on by the (union) membership on Saturday," said Bill Palmer, president of IUE-CWA Local 22.
The strike began on Tuesday, March 15, over an ongoing contract dispute between the union workers and the company.
Union officials previously told the Bulletin that seniority and overtime pay had become sticking points in the negotiations, and that they wanted to get the company back to the bargaining table after union workers “overwhelmingly rejected” the company’s former “last, best and final offer” in a vote on March 5.
City Brewing, in a previously issued statement, said the company offered “significant wage increases” and other incentives for union workers during negotiations.
Union officials previously noted that some union workers remained on the job at the plant throughout the strike period for safety reasons.
The union workers held an informational picket outside the plant on March 4.
