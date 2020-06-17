Citing declining customer demand amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) has indicated that it expects to lay off an unspecified number of union and nonunion employees, according to a company spokeswoman.
The layoffs are anticipated to occur between now and late September.
ATI spokeswoman Natalie Gillespie told the Tribune-Review this week that company would not disclose how many hourly and salaried employees will be affected.
“In response to continued challenging business conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking further steps to reduce our costs and right-size our capacity to match customer demand,” Gillespie said.
The company will implement cost-cutting measures including, she said, “eliminating shifts and adjusting crewing across our Specialty Rolled Products and Standard Stainless Sheet Products businesses.”
There are seven ATI facilities in Pennsylvania under the Specialty Rolled Products category, according to the company’s website, including the ATI Allegheny Ludlum facility in Derry Township.
Gillespie said all employees have been informed of their new schedules and how they’ll be impacted.
“These actions are necessary to position us to weather the storm in the short run and emerge from these difficult times as an even stronger company,” she said. “We recognize this is difficult news in an already challenging time for our employees and their families, and we will offer our support.”
ATI and the United Steelworkers union in March agreed to a one-year extension — through Feb. 28, 2021 — of a contract that had expired Feb. 29.
Todd Barbiaux, president of United Steelworkers Local 1196, told the Tribune-Review the union is fighting to have the company bring back voluntary layoffs to allow more senior employees the option of being laid off to help preserve younger workers’ jobs.
