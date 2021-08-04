State police at Indiana continue to investigate numerous reports of stolen identities related to unemployment benefits throughout the county.
According to police, unemployment scams are on the rise as multiple victims have reported having their identity’s stolen to file for unemployment benefits in the last month.
Two White Township residents — a 49-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman — reported that someone used his personal information to file for unemployment benefits. A week later, a Brush Valley Township man, 57, reported to police that his personal information had also been used to apply for benefits.
On July 21, state troopers took five more unemployment scam reports throughout the county, including a 57-year-old woman from West Wheatfield Township, a 54-year-old woman from East Mahoning Township, a 36-year-old woman from White Township, a 53-year-old woman from Armstrong Township and a 62-year-old woman from Brush Valley Township. All victims reported that their personal information was used to file for unemployment benefits.
Any other Indiana County residents who suspect that their identity may have been compromised to file for benefits should contact police at 724-357-1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.