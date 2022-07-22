A Greensburg woman has been charged with selling crack cocaine on two occasions to a confidential informant in Latrobe back in May.

Mikki Williams, 34, is accused of traveling to Latrobe and selling six grams of crack cocaine on May 14 and 17, meeting a confidential informant just blocks away from the Latrobe Police department. The purchase was made with $500 of Westmoreland County Drug Task Force money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.