A Greensburg woman has been charged with selling crack cocaine on two occasions to a confidential informant in Latrobe back in May.
Mikki Williams, 34, is accused of traveling to Latrobe and selling six grams of crack cocaine on May 14 and 17, meeting a confidential informant just blocks away from the Latrobe Police department. The purchase was made with $500 of Westmoreland County Drug Task Force money.
According to court documents, the informant reached out to officers in Latrobe to inform them about the upcoming buy. Officers set up surveillance around the intersection of Chestnut and Jefferson streets and watched Williams pick them up in a black Ford Edge.
Officers watched as Williams dropped the informant off at Leather Street. After returning to the station, the informant turned over 3.26 grams of crack cocaine they said Williams sold them.
Three days later, an informant contacted police again saying Williams would be back in Latrobe to sell them crack cocaine. Officers again set up surveillance at the same intersection.
But prior to meeting, Williams allegedly reached out to the informant and had them walk south on Ligonier Street, picking them up at Minehan Avenue.
After dropping the informant off, officers took them back to the police station, where they produced another 2.78 grams of crack cocaine that was allegedly purchased from Williams.
Before both buys, officers searched the informant(s) and found no drugs, money or contraband, according to the affidavit.
Williams was arraigned on July 12 on four counts of delivery with the intent to sell, all felonies. She also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set for Williams at $25,000 unsecured. She is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady on Sept. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.