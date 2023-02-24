The Rev. Yaroslav Koval can’t call his mother in western Ukraine as often as he used to. Before Russia invaded his native country one year ago, he’d make contact with her almost every day.
Now since the Russians are bombing power stations, substations and power generators, he noted, “almost 80% of the people have no electricity for eight or 10 hours every day. They cannot have a normal life.”
That leaves people in the cities without heat for those times because their supply sources rely on electricity for thermostats, motors and sometimes the heat itself.
Fortunately, his 87-year-old mother, Eufrossinya, lives in a small village where her home has a stove that burns coal or wood. So she can stay warm even when there’s no power. One of his sisters lives in a city in western Ukraine and the other is in Prague, but there’s a cousin who lives near Father Koval’s mother.
“Maria is a nurse and she comes every day to take care of her,” he said. “We have asked my mother if she wants to go live with her brothers or other relatives but she says that this is her home, this is her castle, and that she can do what she wants.”
Father Koval came to the United States in 2010, under the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat in Parma, Ohio. He was formerly the administrator of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown, and is still the administrator of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church near New Alexandria. The latter was built by Ukrainians who came to work in the local coal mines in the early 1900s.
He and his family — wife Oksana and daughter Veronica — live in Arnold where he’s the pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church. He also is administrator of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Pittsburgh.
Father Koval was a youngster when he lived under the oppression of the Soviet Union’s communist regime. Because Ukrainians were not permitted to practice their religion, his mother and grandmother would take him to hidden rooms and catacombs where priests secretly celebrated the Divine Liturgy. They prayed in silence to avoid being detected by the Soviets, which could lead to imprisonment if they were caught.
The Ukrainian Catholic Church rose again after the fall of the Soviet Union. Now the Russians are again wreaking havoc in Ukraine, and the church there is responding.
“You cannot imagine how many people have come to the churches,” Father Koval said. “At the moment when they hear the noise of a siren and have to go to a shelter, many people instead go to church and pray. Young people with kids come. Parents say, ‘Pray for my son because he is in the front lines.’ Moms say, ‘My son was killed so let us pray for this boy.’ Or somebody got sick because of the war, so let us pray for these people. Some people stay for four or five hours, then sometimes the priest has to say, ‘Please go home because I have to get some rest.’ There is continuous prayer for everyone.”
Father Koval helps however he can from thousands of miles away. He sends gifts to his mother and his mother-in-law. The people in his congregations raised money for an orphanage, and they are also supporting Emmanuel, a youth association in the Stryi Eparchy under the parish of blessed priest martyr Yosaphat Kotsilvoskyi of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
Formed in 2019, Emmanuel has community projects that include services for displaced/orphan children. Their mission is to minister those most in need by sharing the faith and providing for their emotional, physical and spiritual needs.
“This is a good idea for the young people here to communicate with the young people in Ukraine,” Father Koval said. “Despite the distance, we can share our faith because there are no limits or boundaries to help each other. They are focusing to help young people from eastern Ukraine, and they share with the young people in the United States what they are doing. They are giving an example of how to use their faith in helping others. It is beautiful when kids help other kids. It is something that unites us.”
Ukrainians have been united in other ways for the past year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he was invading Ukraine on behalf of the Russian-speaking people there,
“He probably thought that they were pro-Russian, but now they don’t even like to hear the name Russian,” Father Koval said. “On one side, some people think that he is the worst person in the world, but on the other side, he united us and brought us unity. We became one people and it doesn’t matter who speaks Russian, Ukrainian, German or Polish. We are Ukrainians.”
He has been hearing positive things from his family and friends in Ukraine. They talk about hope in the future, and they have expectations that they will win the war.
“We showed our spirit from the beginning,” Father Koval said, reflecting on the past year of conflict. “Many people in Europe and the United States thought that Russia would invade and we would resist for two or three days, and that would be the end of our country. We surprised everyone in the world, and first of all we surprised ourselves. We have a young president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who showed us that we never have to give up, that this is our country, and we fight for freedom. We fight for our future, and we have a good future. That’s the spirit of freedom.”
