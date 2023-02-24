Father Koval

THE REV. YAROSLAV KOVAL

The Rev. Yaroslav Koval can’t call his mother in western Ukraine as often as he used to. Before Russia invaded his native country one year ago, he’d make contact with her almost every day.

Now since the Russians are bombing power stations, substations and power generators, he noted, “almost 80% of the people have no electricity for eight or 10 hours every day. They cannot have a normal life.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.