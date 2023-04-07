Ginette Simpson of New Alexandria doesn’t remember an Easter without pysanky.
Her mother, Stella Hyduke Nalevanko, made the intricately decorated Ukrainian eggs every year, and when Simpson was old enough to learn, she made them, too.
For decades, the mother and daughter team made the traditional eggs as gifts for friends and family. Sometimes they sold them and used the money for supplies so that they could give away more eggs.
They did demonstrations at the Westmoreland County Arts and Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes, at schools and other places. They were featured in local newspapers and made the front page of USA Today on April 1, 1983.
In 2001, they planned to demonstrate the art of pysanky at the annual St. Joseph event at Rizzo’s Restaurant in Crabtree. But Nalevanko passed away.
Simpson stopped doing the demonstrations.
“I made memorial eggs for the doctors and nurses who had helped my mother, but it was very difficult for me to get in front of people for the demonstrations,” she said. “It was something that my mother and I always did together and it was too painful to remember.”
But then her church desperately needed money. Nalevanko had been the fundraiser for the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem Township near the coal patch village of Salemville. Her parents were among the immigrants who built the church in the early 1900s, and Simpson is still involved.
So Simpson scheduled a demonstration at Rizzo’s in 2005 just to raise the money they needed. The event was so popular that since then, she’s returned each March except during the pandemic. It’s the major fundraiser for the tiny church.
“We have finally reached the point where we have enough money to get a new roof, refurbish the front door and also to make the church handicap accessible with a ramp,” she said. “Some parishioners can’t come because they just can’t get up the steps. Someone volunteered to get us a wheelchair if someone needs that help to get into the church. This will make it so much better for now, and for our future.”
Also this year, 10% of the money raised from the pysanky will be donated to Emmanuel Youth Group in western Ukraine. Their ministry teaches catechism and holds day camps and workshops for orphans. The group is also being funded by special collections at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold. The pastor, the Rev. Yaroslav Koval, is administrator of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side of Pittsburgh. He previously was administrator of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown.
Simpson’s demonstrations at Rizzo’s have grown in popularity. Her father, Andrew Nalevanko, joined her the first year when he brought something that she forgot and sat down and stayed.
“He came with me every year until he passed away in 2009,” she said.
Many people collect the eggs and come to the demonstrations every year to get the new designs. The suggested donations range from $20 to $100, depending on the intricacy of the patterns. That has not changed in 20 years.
The demand grew so much that last year Simpson sold out on the first night of the four-day schedule and worked hard to decorate more eggs for the following days. She also brought in her own collection of pysanky that she’s made over the years and had been saving as examples of her work.
Each egg is different, even though many patterns are repeated. How they turn out depends on the shape of the egg, how the egg takes up the dye, and the finishing touches, like borders.
The process involves applying melted wax to the egg with a kitska, a small wand with different tips that are dipped into the melted wax of a candle. Or the artist can use an electric kitska that directly delivers wax onto the egg. The egg is lowered into a dye bath, that color is waxed over in the next step, and the egg is dipped again for another color. The process is repeated for each color.
Every traditional design has a meaning.
“Stars and the sun are for life growth and good fortune, and wheat represents a bountiful harvest,” Simpson said. “Flowers symbolize charity and good will, butterflies are for resurrection and spirals represent immortality.”
Triangles symbolize the Holy Trinity. Netting within the triangles was inspired by Christ making his apostles fishers of men. A cross on the egg symbolizes death and resurrection. Waves encircling the egg without a beginning or end suggest eternity. Flowers mean love, charity and good will.
Periwinkle leaves are for love, oak leaves are for strength and ladders are for searching. Dots suggest stars, and deer and horses are for good health, wealth and prosperity. Fish were the early symbol for Christianity and represent sacrifice.
“Teardrops are Mary’s tears as she wept for Jesus, roses are for beauty and wisdom, and rakes symbolize good husbandry and prosperity,” Simpson said. “Stags and rams represent leadership and strength.”
Colors have different meanings, too. White is for purity, yellow is wisdom, orange is strength, red is spirituality, green is hope, blue is health, brown is happiness and black is for remembrance.
She tries out new designs every year. In addition to traditional patterns last year, she developed several designs in support of the Ukrainian people who are at war with Russia. Those eggs were primarily blue and yellow to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They also had the trident from the flag, and sunflowers that are a national symbol.
Some of this year’s eggs are decorated with roosters, a design that like other birds represents fulfillment of wishes and fertility.
Simpson adds a little heart on each of her eggs in honor of her mother. She also has a photo of her mother in her home studio, and sets up another photo at demonstrations.
“She is always there watching me,” Simpson said. “I look up to her with every egg.”
In the Ukrainian and some other Slavic traditions, baskets of decorated eggs and food for the Easter table are taken to church to be blessed on the Saturday before Easter. Father Koval will be coming to the little church for that service, and for Simpson, it will be another remembrance of past Easters with her mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.