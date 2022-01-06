With Christmas two weeks in the past and most decorations already down, some Christians will still be celebrating a traditional and more spiritual Christmas on Friday, Jan. 7.
The holy day known as Orthodox Christmas or Old Christmas is still observed by some Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics. But for many of them, the celebration is more of an optional religious tradition in addition to the Dec. 25 holiday.
“People like to keep this tradition because we love our ancestors,” said the Rev. Yaroslav Koval, who will celebrate the Christmas Liturgy at 6 p.m. Friday in the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem Township.
“We are part of the tradition because many of our parents and grandparents celebrated the Feast of the Nativity based on the Julian calendar, on January 7,” he continued. “On that day, I will also call my mom and my family in Ukraine to wish them a happy and blessed Christmas. They still celebrate on January 7.”
Father Yaroslav came to the United States in 2011 for his first assignment at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side of Pittsburgh. He then served from 2012 to 2017 as pastor of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown. He was also assigned to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church where he lives with his wife, Oksana, and their daughter, Veronica.
He’s now pastor of St. Vladimir’s and administrator of St. John’s, and has continued as administrator of the little church in Shieldsburg near the junction of routes 119 and 22.
The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish has a small congregation. Some members have ancestral roots from when the church was founded by immigrants from the adjacent coal patch town of Salemville and the nearby villages of Crabtree, Andrico and Huron. It was built in 1906 and originally called St. Mary’s Carpatho-Rusyn Orthodox Catholic Church.
Ginette Nalevanko Simpson of New Alexandria, who is a caretaker of the small church, grew up attending with her late mother Stella Nalevanko, whose own parents were original members.
Member Ron Hodoba of Loyalhanna Township came to the area in 1977. He attended the Nativity church, the one in Cooperstown, and also went back to Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Catholic Church in his hometown of Braddock. His grandparents were Carpatho-Rusyns from eastern Slovakia.
“I’m very interested in church history,” he said. “There’s a lot to it and why things turned out the way they did.”
Over the centuries, there have been changes, conflicts and splits among the Orthodox Church and the Roman and Eastern rites of the Catholic church. One of the differences is that in Europe, some Eastern rite churches under papal authority permit priests to be married, which is why Father Yaroslav has a family.
The immigrants in the early 1900s brought their religious practices with them when they settled in the coal mining and steel producing regions. Many of their second and third generation descendants still honor those old traditions.
“When I was growing up my grandparents and my parents were still celebrating Christmas on January 7,” said Hodoba, whose surname in Rusyn means someone who herds cattle or raises livestock.
“My mother made all the traditional foods for the Christmas Eve dinner.”
Many of the foods, he added, are similar among the different Eastern European cultures. The meal is meatless, and among other servings, there’s usually fish, halupkis stuffed with only rice, soup made of mushrooms and cabbage, a flat bread, and a dish called bolbalki, which are little balls of bread served with sauerkraut or poppy seeds and honey.
Hodoba’s wife, Wanda, who is not from that ethnic background, continued the Christmas Eve meal tradition for their children and grandchildren, and their extended family.
“COVID has messed things up and not everybody can attend,” he said, “but we are planning to have that dinner.”
The church is decorated for Christmas.
“There’s gold as the color for Christmas, and I will have gold vestments,” Father Yaroslav said. “We have a crib in the church that will remind us about the nativity. Plus we have this tradition to sing beautiful carols about the feast of Christmas. We will sing in English and also Ukrainian.”
The liturgy will be celebrated in both Old Slovanik and English. All are welcome to attend.
The church is located across the road from St. James Catholic Church on Lions Club Road.
