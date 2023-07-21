There’s something about fine old cars that bring out a lot of memories.
It might be the car like the one where you sat in the back seat teasing your brother on those Sunday drives, with Dad threatening from the front seat, “Don’t make me stop this car.”
Or maybe it’s the same kind of car that Grandpa drove when he and Grandma came to visit. Or the car from the first date with the person you ended up marrying.
Maybe the attraction is just that antique and restored cars are classy, different than today’s models and have interesting histories.
On Sunday, July 30, the grounds at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown will be filled with antique and vintage cars, motorcycles and trucks. The fundraiser, the parish’s second annual Car Hop, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“We raised money last year to fix our roof, and we still need funds for more repairs,” said Sandi Balik of Derry Township, the church’s director of finance and fundraisers.
Last year’s event attracted more than 100 vehicles from local and regional collectors. Registrations are still coming in for this month’s show that features oldies music by Absolute Sound deejay from Latrobe.
Food available for sale includes homemade pierogis, hot sausages, hot dogs and sauerkraut, nachos and cheese and homemade cookies. Balik’s daughter Sharli Neiderhiser is making pepperoni rolls and parishioner Carol Hester is making haluski.
“We’ll have basket raffles and 50/50, and there will be trophies and door prizes for the people who are registered for the cruise,” Balik said.
The parish was founded about 100 years ago with the first church on Miller Street in Latrobe. The church and rectory in the present location was built in 1965. Balik’s husband Jerry grew up in Salemville near New Alexandria. His family attended Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church that was built by immigrant coal miners. He was the parish’s first altar server. His family moved to the Latrobe area when he was 12, and he has been with the Assumption parish since then.
“It wasn’t too long ago, maybe about 20 years, that there would be 100 or more people attending liturgy,” Balik said. “Now about 10 to 15 people come on Saturday, and about nine on Sunday. People have passed away or left town, and young people are leaving and going to different churches.”
The parish hasn’t had a permanent pastor since last September. They are currently served by the Rev. Gregory Madeya from St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport, who celebrates the liturgy on Saturday evening. Various deacons have a different service on Sunday mornings.
Bill Krall and his wife Carolyn of Unity Township, who belong to a different church in town, helped the church committee to organize the Car Hop last year, and stepped up again for this one. Bill has been active in regional car shows since he purchased a 1931 DeVaux in August 2017. The car has a unique history to the industry and also to his family.
“There were only 4,800 of them built,” he said about the model that was developed by Norman DeVaux.
It was manufactured in Grand Rapids, Michigan. DeVaux had been CEO of Durant Automobile Company that closed its doors when the economy crashed in 1929. He later went on to develop the DeVaux automobile, but the company went bankrupt and DeVaux became involved with other automobile production.
Krall’s connection to the antique car that he purchased (and named Norman) began in 1949 when his father, Bill Krall Sr., and Joanne DeVaux were sweethearts at Hurst High School in Norvelt. Her father, Dr. Spurgeon DeVaux, was first cousin to Norman DeVaux.
After graduation, Krall Sr. joined the U.S. Marines and his girlfriend began her studies at Penn State University. They moved on with their lives, each one marrying someone else and raising a family. Many years later after their spouses died, they met up at a high school reunion and have been together in Latrobe since then. They are 92 and 93 years old.
“Norman” the car changed hands several times. When Krall’s father heard about it being available, he asked Krall if he wanted to see it. Krall bought it before American Pickers from the History Channel were scheduled to look at it.
The maroon car is fully restored and is a classy model that turns heads at car shows and when the Kralls take it out on the road for Sunday drives.
“People enjoy collecting cars and going to shows to see them, and a lot of times the shows are a good cause for raising money,” Krall said. “We see folks in their 80s and 90s reminiscing about the cars and talking about the cars they had. It’s very nostalgic.”
“Norman” will be at the Car Hop July 30, along with other antique and vintage vehicles that include muscle cars, old trucks and old-fashioned motorcycles.
