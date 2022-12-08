Ugly Sweater Soup Bash to benefit local animal rescue

Unlike Jerry Seinfeld and the gang, there will be soup for you at the Ligonier Valley Interact Club’s first annual Ugly Sweater Soup Bash, to be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Christian Church of Waterford, 856 Nature Run Road.
All proceeds and donations will benefit the Stahlstown-based Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue.
“We were hoping to find a fundraiser that would bring the entire community together,” said Abigail Mack, vice president of the Interact Club. “We decided on a non-denominational soup bash for the wintertime.”
The all-you-can-eat event will feature a number of soups that will be donated by local restaurants, community members and some that will be made by the club’s learners.
“So far, Abigail’s and The Forks Inn will be donating soups to try,” Mack said. “People who attend are also allowed to bring soups if they wish. You can sample everyone’s cooking styles.”
Some of the soups on the menu to date include: chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, wedding and beef vegetable.
While tickets will not be required for the soup bash, Mack explained that it is a “donation at the door” event.
“We are asking for donations of pet supplies, gift cards for Chewy or pet supplies stores or money,” she said. “These will go directly to Helping Hearts and Healing Tails.”
Items needed by Helping Hearts and Healing Tails that the club hopes to collect include: Tractor Supply gift cards, Purina One chicken and rice dog food, Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach salmon and rice dog food, any brand canned dog food, dog treats, puppy pads, cleaning supplies such as bleach, Lysol and paper towels, laundry detergent, dog toys, peanut butter, blankets/comforters and dog and cat beds.
“The club wanted to give back to a local charity,” Mack said. “Everyone loves animals, so we decided to help out a local animal shelter that many have volunteered at or adopted their pets from.”
“Helping Hearts and Healing Tails is very grateful for the support from the Ligonier Valley Interact’s Ugly Sweater Soup Bash,” said Amber Noel, director of the rescue. “We are honored they chose us to be the beneficiary of the event. We would not be able to continue to rescue and care for the animals if we did not have support from the community. We are looking forward to the event and can’t wait to see all the ‘pawsome’ holiday sweaters.”
Interact Club President Renee Fletcher also added that the soup bash will feature a snowman craft for children, music, a holiday movie and prizes for the ugliest sweaters.
“There is a prize for the different categories: best sweater, most creative and also most accessorized,” said Fletcher. “The winners will take home gift cards from Sheetz or the Wicked Googly.”
“Our Interact Club hopes to bring the community together,” Mack said. “A strong community means a strong town. With this event, you will get to meet new people, try new soups and most importantly, have fun.”
