Ugly Sweater Soup Bash to benefit local animal rescue

Officers of Ligonier Valley High School’s Interact Club Renee Fletcher (president), Zoe Plummer (treasurer) and Emma Robertson (secretary) invite the public to the Ugly Sweater Soup Bash Dec. 9. The event will raise funds for Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Unlike Jerry Seinfeld and the gang, there will be soup for you at the Ligonier Valley Interact Club’s first annual Ugly Sweater Soup Bash, to be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Christian Church of Waterford, 856 Nature Run Road.

All proceeds and donations will benefit the Stahlstown-based Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue.

