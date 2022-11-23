The Pennsylvania State Police is hosting a fundraiser Dec. 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe.
There will food, door prizes, 50/50, raffle baskets, a DJ and more. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Pennsylvania State Police is hosting a fundraiser Dec. 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe.
There will food, door prizes, 50/50, raffle baskets, a DJ and more. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, PSP is now “just getting back to in-person fundraising this year,” according to PSP Trooper Stephen Limani.
“The sign campaign became the backbone of the program,” he said. “To sponsor a child is $150. We have signs in the lobby of the (Greensburg) barracks or they can mail a check made out to Shop With A Cop to the barracks at 100 N. Westmoreland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.”
Troopers also will be at Walmart in Unity Township on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if anyone wants to stop by and purchase tickets or a sign.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.