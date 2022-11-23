I Sponsored A Child 2022

Troopers will be at Walmart in Unity Township on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if anyone wants to stop by and purchase tickets or a “I Sponsored A Child 2022” sign.

The Pennsylvania State Police is hosting a fundraiser Dec. 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe.

There will food, door prizes, 50/50, raffle baskets, a DJ and more. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

