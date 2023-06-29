The greater Latrobe area has continued to have its share of UFO and cryptid sightings for decades, and the past couple of years have been very active with reports.
“After many years of investigating thousands of these UFO/UAP incidents, I’m of the opinion that there may be more than one origin for the unknown category of these ongoing aerial observations,” said researcher Stan Gordon of Greensburg.
Most of them can be explained. But each year on his website (stangordon.info) he publishes a roundup of the ones that have not been explained. The reports come from all over the region, from Delmont, Irwin, Greensburg, Fayette and Indiana counties, from Somerset, the Pittsburgh area and locations all around southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond.
The Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier areas have always been hotbeds of sightings of UFOs, cryptid creatures and the mysterious spheres that reportedly have entered homes and cars, and hovered outside windows.
Gordon compiles the incidents annually. Many that were reported already this year are on his website. The 2022 unexplained cases are completed, as well as cases gathered from previous years in those annual reports.
A number of interesting local cases were recorded last year.
On Jan. 5, 2022, in Latrobe, a witness going outside at 4:40 a.m. to get a newspaper observed an object with two white lights and a red light in the middle. It looked like a circuit board. The low-flying object made a low humming sound as it moved above her yard and the neighbor’s yard. A half hour later, a witness near Derry saw something with blue and red lights hovering across the field below her house.
On April 14, independent witnesses outside of Ligonier observed what they described as a huge metallic object moving low over trees. Some reports described it as solid, flat and about the length of a football field. There were rows of lights surrounding the object, and one witness reported that they were so bright that she had to turn away.
On May 8 also last year, a woman walking her dogs in Derry Township saw a large hairy creature in an area where there have been previous Bigfoot sightings. On May 14, a witness parked near Latrobe photographed a large object moving at high altitude across the sky over a section of the Chestnut Ridge.
A witness in the Latrobe area who let his dog out at 3:30 a.m. June 9 observed a small brilliantly bright sphere slowly moving around his fenced yard. Around the same time of morning three days later, homeowners near Greensburg were alerted by their security system. When they checked the video footage, they observed a small sphere floating near the house.
On July 28, a witness near Ligonier woke up at 3:04 a.m. to see a bright blue ball of light bobbing up and down outside a window.
Outside Latrobe on Aug. 9, a witness who awoke at 2:30 a.m. spotted a bright orange and red glowing ball hovering above the trees 100 feet away. Blue and green lights at the bottom blinked alternately.
According to the report of an incident on Aug. 24, a witness near U.S. Route 30 spotted a bright red light in the sky toward the Latrobe and Derry area. It seemed to stand still, then after about two minutes it moved straight down and was blocked by trees.
On the afternoon of Oct. 1, a person driving on state Route 217 near the Kingston cutoff in Derry Township spotted a gray and slender object silently moving from the direction of Ligonier toward Latrobe.
A woman living near Ligonier reported that she was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 11 to go to the bathroom. When she came out, she saw a deep blue colored sphere hovering near the ceiling of her living room. She said that it appeared to have a gray swirling mass inside, and was silently moving up and down.
She felt a tingling sensation when she took a step toward the sphere, then suddenly became very sleepy. She returned to the bedroom and unlike her usual struggle with insomnia, she immediately fell asleep. The next day she felt sluggish and groggy for hours.
A woman who lives outside of Bolivar on the Chestnut Ridge reported that around 6:50 a.m. Nov. 9 she observed about 80 feet away that a 9-foot tall hairy creature was carrying a small deer over its shoulder. The creature grunted and made eye contact with her, then turned and moved off through a field and into the woods.
“Many incidents can be explained,” Gordon said. “Some, however, like the ones that I include in my reports, are highly unusual. Maybe someday we will have the answers.”
The incidents are more detailed on his website, and many more from other areas are also chronicled. Gordon can be contacted at 724-838-7768 or paufo@comcast.net.
