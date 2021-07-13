UFO investigator Stan Gordon on June 12 received a call about a possible sighting of an unidentified flying object in the southwest section of Cambria County. The witness reported that the cigar shaped wingless craft seen around 7:18 p.m. appeared to be hovering 200 feet above the ground.
He watched it for less than a minute, then took a photo when he saw it again at 7:29 p.m.
Then at 11:27 p.m., Gordon, who lives in Greensburg, received a call from someone in suburban Pittsburgh who said he saw something unusual in the sky at around 8:30 p.m.
“There were similarities to what the other witness had seen earlier in Cambria County,” Gordon said.
Yet these and other civilian sightings don’t catch the attention of government investigators.
The long-awaited report that the United States intelligence community presented to Congress and released to the public on June 25 covered only 144 unidentified aerial phenomena (UFA) sightings made by military personnel between 2004 and 2021.
One of those sightings, the report concluded, was identified as a deflating balloon. The other incidents remain unexplained.
“It appears that the report focused mainly on military accounts, which is what we have been seeing the past weeks and months, and they offered no answers,” Gordon said. “Personally, I think they need to broaden their collection system of reports beyond the military cases to include UAP sightings that continue to be reported around the United States, as well as here in Pennsylvania.”
Gordon has been interested in UFOs since he was a 10-year-old in 1959. He got into field work in 1965, set up a hotline to receive reports, and in 1970 founded the first of three research groups. The volunteers included people from a multitude of backgrounds and professions. They were, like him, skeptical but open minded.
Gordon now works on his own but has ties to a network of researchers and other like-minded people regionally and nationally. He is a sought after speaker at conferences, seminars, and for radio, podcasts and tv programs. He has also been in documentaries.
Although he personally has never seen UFOs, Bigfoot creatures or other unexplained phenomena, he’s heard enough eye witness accounts to believe that in many cases, there’s something going on. And that’s why he thinks that the government investigation was too limited.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), the vice chairman of the intelligence committee, called for the report in December 2020. The completed document presented to Congress was unclassified and the report released to the public last Friday remained classified. Most of the incidents were reported by Navy aviators.
There were no references to an invasion of aliens from another planet. Rather, it was suggested that there were more reasonable explanations.
For instance, Navy sensors could be tricked by ice crystals, moisture or heat fluctuations in the earth’s atmosphere. Or the objects could be balloons or even plastic bags mistaken for an aircraft. That’s what one sighting turned out to be.
The report indicated that the U.S. intelligence community was “unable to confirm” that the incidents were connected to classified government programs, but that secret American technology was unlikely. The task force also said that it lacked data to confirm or deny that the UAPs were secret technology from foreign adversaries.
In other words, Gordon said, “They offered no answers to the ongoing phenomena.”
And, he added, it’s been going for a long time. He has found newspaper accounts of UFOs dating back to the late 19th Century, early 20th Century and up to current decades. There were a lot of activities in the 1960s, the decade before Project Blue Book shut down.
“That investigation closed in January 1970, supposedly the end of the UFO investigations,” Gordon said. “The documents that I and some other researchers obtained indicated that the government was continuing to collect information on many UFO cases for many years after that, and from that, documents continued to show up. It’s been my feeling for many years that the government knows more about UFOs than they are telling the public, but they don’t have the answers themselves.”
The report indicated that a better system of standardized reporting needs to be developed to increase analysis and understanding of information collected.
Gordon has some suggestions for a better way for the government to gather information on the sightings.
“They need to organize a new investigation program made up of military and government personnel, and to include experienced individual UFO researchers to share data and study this ongoing phenomena,” he said. “The other suggestion I have is for the government to set up scientific research teams to respond to important UFO incidents on a 24-hour basis and document them from both the government and civilian resources. That would keep them apprised of the most recent activities being reported.”
And of course, he would volunteer for any such programs.
“I have a lot of information on important cases that the government should be made aware of,” he added.
Gordon doesn’t know what the UFOs are. According to witnesses, they have acted like no other known aircraft, changed shape, disappeared and come back. All that considered, he leans towards a theory that they are interdimensional.
“It’s all very interesting,” he said about the recent coverage of the report before and after it came out. “You’re seeing prominent people on both sides of politics taking this very seriously. Everyone wants more answers as to what’s going on, what are we dealing with here?”
While the government report failed to provide any definitive answers, it brought some credibility to the topic.
“For the military to acknowledge that there’s something going on, that trained military personnel have acknowledged these objects that they can’t identify, is a step in the right direction to make the UFO subject more respectable,” Gordon said. “It’s taking the ridicule away from the subject.”
Gordon can be contacted at 724-838-7768, paufo@comcast.net or stangordon.info.
