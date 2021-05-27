UFO investigator Stan Gordon of Greensburg is looking forward to the federal government’s tentative release next week of an unprecedented report on unidentified flying objects. But he won’t be surprised if there aren’t a lot of surprises.
“I don’t expect that there will be any major type of disclosure about the phenomena,” he said. “My feeling has long been that the government knows a lot more than what they tell the public. But I think that the report will open the door a little more and say that the sightings are still continuing and they are investigating reports and that there are cases that they can’t identify. I think it’s highly unlikely that they will say, for example, that it’s extraterrestrials.”
Gordon has been investigating unexplained events since he was a teenager.
“I’ve been involved in this for 62 years and I haven’t seen a UFO myself,” he said. “But I’ve interviewed thousands of people who have seen these things all over Westmoreland County and Pennsylvania. It’s very complex.”
For decades, there have been numerous reports from the military about unexplained sightings, though reports like Project Sign, Project Drudge and Project Blue Book failed to answer a lot of questions. The incidents continue, many reported by Navy pilots and seamen, and the news media has been featuring some of the most sensational.
Last June, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, submitted a draft on behalf of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, calling for a report on encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), more commonly known as unidentified flying objects. Committee hearings in the Senate outlined the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force that would operate within the United States Office of Naval Intelligence.
The program was officially approved in August, and the director was to issue the report within 180 days.
That’s the report that’s expected to be made public next week with detailed analyses of UAPs/UFOs by geospatial intelligence, signals intelligence and human intelligence. There should be detailed analyses from the FBI relative to data recovered over restricted United States airspace, and identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by UAPs to national security.
It will also identify, if applicable, incidents, patterns and activity that may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries that, Rubio said, might have achieved “a technological leap” that enabled them to conduct unexplained activities.
The government has been keeping tabs on those reports from the military. Gordon’s reports come from people of all ages, all walks of life and in all settings. Obvious or natural explanations can be eliminated.
“People might be seeing bright planets or fireball meteors,” he said. “A rocket came over the area a couple of months ago. If you take time to investigate these reports, there are many misunderstandings that tend to be manmade or of natural origin. Lately, people have been seeing Starlink satellites that look very strange and unusual. Even weather balloons can lead to UFO reports. When you eliminate all of those, then there are the cases that you cannot explain.”
Some of the recent nationally publicized ones are similar to Gordon’s investigations into high level lights that zigzag, change direction, disappear and reappear.
“They do things that a normal aircraft is not capable of doing,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve also investigated multiple cases of low level observations of large structured objects, things on the ground and things left behind. What I find quite interesting is that very few people talk about them.”
Tom Ankney of Unity Township never told anyone what he and his mother saw near Derry in late 1967. Then a teenager, he was eating breakfast when his mother called out from the living room. She was pointing up at the sky where he saw a domed saucer shaped object hovering over the nearby Westinghouse plant. It was daybreak, and they could see circular lights going around it.
“I would be looking at it in one part of the sky, then it would shoot across to another part of the sky,” he said. “I remember standing there with my mother watching it going from one point in the sky to another, then it suddenly shot straight up into the air, with sparks coming out of the bottom, then it was gone.”
He never told anyone about this until he met Gordon. He later agreed to talk about it in the documentary, “Invasion on Chestnut Ridge.”
“I didn’t believe in that stuff until I saw it,” Ankney said.
He’s anticipating the government’s report next week because, he added, “We need to know what’s going on.”
Gordon, who has never seen any of the anomalies that he investigates, has no explanation for what’s going on. Back when he started, people believed that the sightings were from another planet. Now there are concerns that foreign governments have developed advanced technology that no one else has.
Gordon suspects that the incidents could be interdimensional, or more than one origin of an unknown category.
Whatever is going on, interest has heated up with multiple news segments showing recordings of alleged unexplained sightings. Either activity increased in the last couple of months, or reporting increased because news exposure and the government project has made people less reluctant to come forward.
“There’s been a surge of reports in the region,” Gordon said.
In March, he interviewed a man from Latrobe who last October saw a slow moving light in the sky, then it appeared to have a boomerang shape and three lights. The photo he took looked familiar to Gordon.
“I looked in my files and realized that it was similar to a picture taken two years earlier in Cambria County,” he said.
That report is on his website (stangordon.info), along with past investigations and the recent influx of new reports. Circular lights in Cambria County. A large rectangular object in Butler County. Reports of a large glowing spherical object seen at low level and close to homes. Small spheres of lights close to the ground. Pulsating round object above a tree line.
“UFO stories are getting huge coverage, like never seen before,” Gordon said. “The major news media is taking it very seriously and the public has a great interest in these things. Whatever these things are, I don’t have the answers myself. The scientific studies and the data suggest that we may be dealing with phenomena that may be beyond our understanding.”
